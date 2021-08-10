AIT chairman says US strengthening deterrence in Taiwan Strait

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Chairman James Moriarty on Monday (Aug. 9) said that the U.S. is strengthening regional deterrence through various means in response to uncertainty in the Taiwan Strait brought on by China’s unilateral actions.

In an online discussion with Michael Green, senior vice president of Asian Affairs at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), Moriarty said that changes in China's political system in recent years are one of the most dangerous factors in the Taiwan Strait, but few people are actually talking about it. He said that Beijing has become more self-confident and its actions are more arbitrary, adding that Chinese Communist Party General Secretary Xi Jinping (習近平) is making all the decisions.

Given this context, Moriarty said this has placed a level of unprecedented uncertainty in the Taiwan Strait. Maintaining resistance to Chinese intimidation in the Taiwan Strait will continue to be a primary mission for the U.S. in the future, he said. Its success will depend on many factors, figuring out how to expand American presence in the Indo-Pacific. He added that Washington should expand its military capabilities and work together with regional allies and partners.

With regard to whether the U.S. should abandon its strategic ambiguity policy towards Taiwan, the chairman said he believes if Washington does so, there may be counterproductive effects. Therefore, the U.S. should handle the issue cautiously. While it should strengthen deterrence and resistance as much as it can, it should take care not to push China into a corner, which might cause the communist nation to lash out.