Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

AIT chairman says US strengthening deterrence in Taiwan Strait

James Moriarty suggests Chinese aggression has created uncertainty in Taiwan Strait

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/10 14:10
AIT Chairman James Moriarty.

AIT Chairman James Moriarty. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Chairman James Moriarty on Monday (Aug. 9) said that the U.S. is strengthening regional deterrence through various means in response to uncertainty in the Taiwan Strait brought on by China’s unilateral actions.

In an online discussion with Michael Green, senior vice president of Asian Affairs at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), Moriarty said that changes in China's political system in recent years are one of the most dangerous factors in the Taiwan Strait, but few people are actually talking about it. He said that Beijing has become more self-confident and its actions are more arbitrary, adding that Chinese Communist Party General Secretary Xi Jinping (習近平) is making all the decisions.

Given this context, Moriarty said this has placed a level of unprecedented uncertainty in the Taiwan Strait. Maintaining resistance to Chinese intimidation in the Taiwan Strait will continue to be a primary mission for the U.S. in the future, he said. Its success will depend on many factors, figuring out how to expand American presence in the Indo-Pacific. He added that Washington should expand its military capabilities and work together with regional allies and partners.

With regard to whether the U.S. should abandon its strategic ambiguity policy towards Taiwan, the chairman said he believes if Washington does so, there may be counterproductive effects. Therefore, the U.S. should handle the issue cautiously. While it should strengthen deterrence and resistance as much as it can, it should take care not to push China into a corner, which might cause the communist nation to lash out.
China
U.S.
Taiwan
Taiwan Strait
AIT
James Moriarty

RELATED ARTICLES

Newly appointed AIT director meets with Taiwan's foreign minister
Newly appointed AIT director meets with Taiwan's foreign minister
2021/08/09 20:18
KMT politician suggests Han Kuo-yu may run for Taiwan opposition party chairman
KMT politician suggests Han Kuo-yu may run for Taiwan opposition party chairman
2021/08/09 17:51
Department stores in Taiwan urge longer validity for new stimulus vouchers
Department stores in Taiwan urge longer validity for new stimulus vouchers
2021/08/09 16:22
Taiwan military deploys troops to Kaohsiung for post-flood cleanup
Taiwan military deploys troops to Kaohsiung for post-flood cleanup
2021/08/09 16:05
McDonald’s Taiwan to hire 1,300 full-time service crew for first time
McDonald’s Taiwan to hire 1,300 full-time service crew for first time
2021/08/09 15:56

Updated : 2021-08-10 14:43 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
Badminton: Tale of two countries showing differences between China and Taiwan
Badminton: Tale of two countries showing differences between China and Taiwan
Chinese netizens try to pad their Olympic stats with Taiwan's medals
Chinese netizens try to pad their Olympic stats with Taiwan's medals
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Aug. 10-23
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Aug. 10-23
Jeremy Lin confirmed with COVID despite vaccination
Jeremy Lin confirmed with COVID despite vaccination
German man bikes 40 km to work twice weekly in Taiwan
German man bikes 40 km to work twice weekly in Taiwan
Woman, daughter killed in second of two consecutive accidents in central Taiwan
Woman, daughter killed in second of two consecutive accidents in central Taiwan
Rumors swirl around Intel’s role in sell-off of Huawei’s x86 server operations
Rumors swirl around Intel’s role in sell-off of Huawei’s x86 server operations
Confirmed COVID case took Taipei MRT from July 28-Aug. 5
Confirmed COVID case took Taipei MRT from July 28-Aug. 5
Is Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek’s dependency on China sustainable?
Is Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek’s dependency on China sustainable?