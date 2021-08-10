Tsai proposes joint semiconductor talent pool for Taiwan, US, Japan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) signaled her intention to establish a combined talent pool for semiconductor industries between Taiwan, the U.S., Japan, and other tech leaders in a remote interview with Japanese Bungei Shunju on Monday (Aug. 9).

Taiwan’s semiconductor companies have recently set up foundries in the U.S. and Japan and Tsai hopes human resource pools can serve to encourage the flow of talent between the industries in these and other countries, according to CNA.

Tsai said Taiwan is committed to developing the technical skills, language ability, and international perspective of its professionals. She added that as strong as Taiwan’s tech talent may be, it is hard to solely rely on local talent to meet its needs in the strategic sector. Taiwan’s semiconductor industry will continue to be an indispensable node in global supply chains, she said.

Tsai mentioned that the strategic sector is highly competitive for two reasons. The first reason is the existence of a mature industrial cluster in the East Asian nation, which makes for an enabling environment for research and development, while the second reason is the foundry business model, which resists vertical integration because the design and manufacturing of integrated devices are handled by separate vendors. This allows Taiwanese companies to avoid fierce all-or-nothing competition and instead focus on building mutually beneficial partnerships with other industry players, she said.

Tsai said that Japan has certain advantages in the materials for semiconductors that Taiwan does not, while the U.S. has strong manufacturing capacities. Furthering this collaboration between like-minded countries will develop the competitiveness of their sectors and bring about a breakthrough in the development of next-generation technology, she added.