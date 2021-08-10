Taiwan’s vegetable prices hit new high for 2021 due to heavy rainfall

Agricultural losses due to torrential rain in the past week have driven up vegetable prices. Agricultural losses due to torrential rain in the past week have driven up vegetable prices. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following torrential rain that caused damage in southern Taiwan last week, vegetable prices at the Taipei Fruit and Vegetable Wholesale Market averaged NT$48.7 (US$1.75) per kilogram today.

The new average price broke this year’s record high of NT$47.1 recorded on Sunday (Aug. 8), CNA reported. As customers turned to cabbages in the absence of leafy vegetables, the price for cabbage also rose, reaching NT$125 per cabbage.

Factors that drove up the prices included agricultural damage in southern Taiwan due to heavy rainfall, the anticipation of Typhoon Lupit’s approach last week, and Father’s Day celebrations during the weekend.

Yunlin County accounts for up to 60% of Taiwan’s short-term leafy vegetable production, while Chiayi County accounts for 20%. Both areas suffered losses due to recent rainstorms.

Despite efforts by the Taipei City Market Administration Office to steady vegetable prices at the wholesale market, trade volume still did not reach normal demand levels. However, although the amount of leafy greens available at retail markets decreased noticeably, retail prices remained the same, according to CNA.

As soon as the weather stabilizes, prices should return to normal, the market administration office said. The office added that it would continue to monitor the market’s supply levels and average prices closely to implement relevant price-stabilizing measures.