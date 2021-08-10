Sleep in nature with Taiwan's Mipaliw Land Art exhibition

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Mipaliw Land Art exhibition is re-examining Taiwan's Indigenous cultures through 10 art installations.

Hosted by the Hualien Forest District Office, the festival looks at the importance of ecological restoration and the diverse cultures of the country’s Indigenous people. Having lured artists out of their studios, the event is trying to merge art with nature.

A total of 10 groups of Taiwanese artists from five tribes — the Kaluluan, Dipit, Paterungan, Fakong, and Makotaay — are taking part in the exhibition in the eastern city of Hualien.

Sleeping out in nature with the breeze gently touching your face is the dream the installation "Bed with Sea View" makes come true. Its two creators raise questions about hotel and Air B&B ownership of the coastline with a bed placed in the middle of a grass field, and the white coverlet is embroidered with the life stories of local residents.

Taitung-based Punuyumayan artist Akac Orat (陳豪毅) made a 700-centimeter work called "Fasulan" with rattans and hung it in front of a house, symbolizing the changes in people’s material lives.

The show will run through Sept. 30. For more information, visit the website or Facebook page.



"Bed With Sea View" (Mipaliw Land Art photo)



"Fasulan" by Akac Orat (Mipaliw Land Art photo)