Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Sleep in nature with Taiwan's Mipaliw Land Art exhibition

Mipaliw Land Art exhibition reexamines people's material lives

  125
By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/10 13:03
(Mipaliw Land Art photo)

(Mipaliw Land Art photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Mipaliw Land Art exhibition is re-examining Taiwan's Indigenous cultures through 10 art installations.

Hosted by the Hualien Forest District Office, the festival looks at the importance of ecological restoration and the diverse cultures of the country’s Indigenous people. Having lured artists out of their studios, the event is trying to merge art with nature.

A total of 10 groups of Taiwanese artists from five tribes — the Kaluluan, Dipit, Paterungan, Fakong, and Makotaay — are taking part in the exhibition in the eastern city of Hualien.

Sleeping out in nature with the breeze gently touching your face is the dream the installation "Bed with Sea View" makes come true. Its two creators raise questions about hotel and Air B&B ownership of the coastline with a bed placed in the middle of a grass field, and the white coverlet is embroidered with the life stories of local residents.

Taitung-based Punuyumayan artist Akac Orat (陳豪毅) made a 700-centimeter work called "Fasulan" with rattans and hung it in front of a house, symbolizing the changes in people’s material lives.

The show will run through Sept. 30. For more information, visit the website or Facebook page.

Sleep in nature with Taiwan's Mipaliw Land Art exhibition
"Bed With Sea View" (Mipaliw Land Art photo)

Sleep in nature with Taiwan's Mipaliw Land Art exhibition
"Fasulan" by Akac Orat (Mipaliw Land Art photo)
Mipaliw Land Art
Punuyumayan
artist
culture
art
installation
nature
tribe
forest
Indigenous

RELATED ARTICLES

5 clothing taboos to avoid this Ghost Month in Taiwan
5 clothing taboos to avoid this Ghost Month in Taiwan
2021/08/09 17:08
Taiwan son-in-law's artwork 'Taipei Map' shared in Europe
Taiwan son-in-law's artwork 'Taipei Map' shared in Europe
2021/08/06 18:05
Bands from 40 countries sign up for Taiwan's LUCfest
Bands from 40 countries sign up for Taiwan's LUCfest
2021/08/06 16:28
Taiwan performance troupes to tour US through State Department program
Taiwan performance troupes to tour US through State Department program
2021/08/05 17:49
Berlin-based artist examines cultural biases with humor in Taipei exhibition
Berlin-based artist examines cultural biases with humor in Taipei exhibition
2021/08/05 13:00

Updated : 2021-08-10 16:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
Badminton: Tale of two countries showing differences between China and Taiwan
Badminton: Tale of two countries showing differences between China and Taiwan
Chinese netizens try to pad their Olympic stats with Taiwan's medals
Chinese netizens try to pad their Olympic stats with Taiwan's medals
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Aug. 10-23
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Aug. 10-23
Jeremy Lin confirmed with COVID despite vaccination
Jeremy Lin confirmed with COVID despite vaccination
German man bikes 40 km to work twice weekly in Taiwan
German man bikes 40 km to work twice weekly in Taiwan
Woman, daughter killed in second of two consecutive accidents in central Taiwan
Woman, daughter killed in second of two consecutive accidents in central Taiwan
Rumors swirl around Intel’s role in sell-off of Huawei’s x86 server operations
Rumors swirl around Intel’s role in sell-off of Huawei’s x86 server operations
Is Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek’s dependency on China sustainable?
Is Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek’s dependency on China sustainable?
Confirmed COVID case took Taipei MRT from July 28-Aug. 5
Confirmed COVID case took Taipei MRT from July 28-Aug. 5