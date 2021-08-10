Alexa
Taiwan’s July exports hit historic high

Country's exports jumped 34.7% year-on-year to US$37.95 billion last month

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/10 13:19
Exports totaled US$37.95 billion in July.

Exports totaled US$37.95 billion in July. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s exports grew for the 13th straight month in July, fueled by continued demand as economies around the world begin to recover from the pandemic.

The country's exports jumped 34.7% year-on-year in July to NT$1.06 trillion (US$37.95 billion), according to the Ministry of Finance (MOF) on Monday (Aug. 9). July's export figure marks the highest ever for a single month in Taiwan, CNA reported.

Electronic exports totaled US$14.67 billion in July, followed by information and communications equipment at US$5.2 billion, metals at US$3.23 billion, plastics and rubber at US$2.48 billion, and machinery at US$2.34 billion, according to MOF data.

Taiwan’s biggest export destinations remained China, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, the U.S., Europe, and Japan, accounting for 41%, 16.3%, 14.7%, 9.6%, and 6.8% of July exports, respectively.

The MOF said July's imports came in at US$32.05 billion, a 41% year-on-year increase. Taiwan enjoyed a positive trade balance last month at US$5.90 billion.

The ministry also said that it expects August exports to grow by 20 to 25% compared to the previous year.
Updated : 2021-08-10 14:43 GMT+08:00

