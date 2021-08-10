Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Videos show Chinese authorities locking people inside their homes as Delta surges

Footage alleges Chinese locked inside homes if they test positive for COVID, violate quarantine

  1538
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/10 13:06
Chinese epidemic prevention personnel locking residents in their homes. (Twitter screenshots)

Chinese epidemic prevention personnel locking residents in their homes. (Twitter screenshots)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As China grapples with a nationwide surge of the Delta variant of COVID-19, numerous videos have surfaced on social media appearing to show officials locking residents inside their homes in an apparent repeat of the extreme tactics seen in Wuhan at the start of the pandemic.

China's National Health Commission on Aug. 9 announced 143 new confirmed COVID cases in at least 17 provinces, the most reported since Jan. 20.

Of these, 35 were imported from abroad and 108 were local cases, including 50 in Jiangsu Province, 37 in Henan Province, 15 in Hubei Province, and six in Hunan Province. In addition, the Jiangsu Commission of Health reported two cases in Nanjing City and 48 in Yangzhou City.

That same day, multiple videos began to surface on Weibo, Twitter, and YouTube showing personnel in hazmat suits placing iron bars over the doors of people's homes and hammering them in place to prevent anyone from leaving. In one Twitter post, a man appears to be caught in the act of allegedly breaching his quarantine to "get some air" before returning to his apartment, No. 104.

According to the post, after epidemic prevention authorities discovered the man's infraction, they dispatched officers to seal him inside. The next video shows personnel blocking off the entrance to apartment No. 104.

In a video uploaded to YouTube, the editor claims that if someone is found to have opened their door more than three times in one day, they will be locked inside by the authorities. People dressed in full PPE can be seen hammering large metal bars over a doorway in an X pattern.

Toward the end of another video, originally posted on Weibo and later uploaded to Twitter and YouTube, shows several doors being sealed and a recording being broadcast to residents, declaring: "People must not go out. As soon as they are caught, their doors will be sealed."

Twitter users claim one controversial video shows a young girl dancing in front of workers in hazmat suits moments before she is locked in. However, the official government version by Zhengzhou's Zhengguan News claimed the girl was thanking epidemic prevention staff for their hard work as they prepared to administer a third PCR test on her.

A video uploaded by the Twitter account "Things China Doesn't Want You To Know" alleged that if anyone in the apartment tests positive or is found to be a contact of a confirmed case, the entire building will be sealed for two to three weeks and potentially longer.

In a scene reminiscent of the early days of the pandemic in Wuhan, footage posted on Twitter on Aug. 8 shows people in apartment complexes in Jiangsu's Yangzhou City screaming "Yangzhou jiayou!" (Go Yangzhou!) at the top of their lungs.

Based on road signs, house numbers, and the Mandarin accents of the people in the videos, netizens identified the locations where the videos were shot to be Jiangsu's Nanjing City, Henan's Zhengzhou City, and Hunan's Xinhua County, among other Chinese locales

To discourage quarantine violations, Taiwan issues fines of between NT$100,000 (US$3,500) to NT$1 million to those caught venturing outside. The country has been able to use this deterrent, among other penalties for breaking epidemic prevention regulations, to bring its daily COVID cases down to single digits.
lockdown
Covid cases in China
coronavirus cases in China
Delta variant
Delta outbreak in China
human rights abuses
human rights

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Aug. 10-23
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Aug. 10-23
2021/08/09 17:02
Singapore to lift quarantine rule for Taiwan arrivals on Aug. 7
Singapore to lift quarantine rule for Taiwan arrivals on Aug. 7
2021/08/06 11:44
Taiwan's border controls cannot be relaxed for now: CECC head
Taiwan's border controls cannot be relaxed for now: CECC head
2021/08/05 20:48
Australia to upgrade sanctions arsenal as West spars with China over Xinjiang
Australia to upgrade sanctions arsenal as West spars with China over Xinjiang
2021/08/05 20:25
Minutes of EUA meeting to approve MVC vaccine emerge
Minutes of EUA meeting to approve MVC vaccine emerge
2021/08/02 19:57

Updated : 2021-08-10 14:43 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
Badminton: Tale of two countries showing differences between China and Taiwan
Badminton: Tale of two countries showing differences between China and Taiwan
Chinese netizens try to pad their Olympic stats with Taiwan's medals
Chinese netizens try to pad their Olympic stats with Taiwan's medals
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Aug. 10-23
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Aug. 10-23
Jeremy Lin confirmed with COVID despite vaccination
Jeremy Lin confirmed with COVID despite vaccination
German man bikes 40 km to work twice weekly in Taiwan
German man bikes 40 km to work twice weekly in Taiwan
Woman, daughter killed in second of two consecutive accidents in central Taiwan
Woman, daughter killed in second of two consecutive accidents in central Taiwan
Rumors swirl around Intel’s role in sell-off of Huawei’s x86 server operations
Rumors swirl around Intel’s role in sell-off of Huawei’s x86 server operations
Confirmed COVID case took Taipei MRT from July 28-Aug. 5
Confirmed COVID case took Taipei MRT from July 28-Aug. 5
Is Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek’s dependency on China sustainable?
Is Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek’s dependency on China sustainable?