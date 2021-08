Canadian ambassador condemns death sentence for Schellenberg

In this image taken from a video footage run by China's CCTV, Canadian Robert Lloyd Schellenberg attends his retrial at the Dalian Intermediate Pe... In this image taken from a video footage run by China's CCTV, Canadian Robert Lloyd Schellenberg attends his retrial at the Dalian Intermediate People's Court in Dalian, northeastern China's Liaoning province on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. A Chinese court sentenced the Canadian man to death Monday in a sudden retrial in a drug smuggling case that is likely to escalate tensions between the countries over the arrest of a top Chinese technology executive. (CCTV via AP)

BEIJING, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The Canadian ambassador to China on Tuesday condemned a Chinese court's ruling that upheld the death sentence verdict for a Canadian convicted of drug smuggling and called for clemency.

Ambassador Dominic Barton told reporters that Canada remains remain deeply concerned about China's arbitrary use of the death penalty.

A Chinese court in the northeastern province of Liaoning on Tuesday rejected Canadian Robert Schellenberg's appeal against a death sentence for drug smuggling.

Barton also said that it is "not a coincidence" that China announced the results of Schellenberg's appeal while the case involving Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou is ongoing in Canada.