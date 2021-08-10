Alexa
Canadian ambassador condemns death sentence for Schellenberg

By REUTERS
2021/08/10 12:25
In this image taken from a video footage run by China's CCTV, Canadian Robert Lloyd Schellenberg attends his retrial at the Dalian Intermediate Pe...

BEIJING, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The Canadian ambassador to China on Tuesday condemned a Chinese court's ruling that upheld the death sentence verdict for a Canadian convicted of drug smuggling and called for clemency.

Ambassador Dominic Barton told reporters that Canada remains remain deeply concerned about China's arbitrary use of the death penalty.

A Chinese court in the northeastern province of Liaoning on Tuesday rejected Canadian Robert Schellenberg's appeal against a death sentence for drug smuggling.

Barton also said that it is "not a coincidence" that China announced the results of Schellenberg's appeal while the case involving Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou is ongoing in Canada.

Updated : 2021-08-10 12:44 GMT+08:00

