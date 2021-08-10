Alexa
Tsai lays out roadmap for Taiwan to join CPTPP

Government currently evaluating country’s trade policy says president

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/10 12:01
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen pictured in a teleconference interview with Japanese reporters on Monday (Aug. 9). 

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen pictured in a teleconference interview with Japanese reporters on Monday (Aug. 9).  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said the country is laying the groundwork for joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), in an interview with Japanese Bungei Shunjū on Monday (Aug. 9).

Journalists cited Tsai’s previous experience in successfully negotiating for Taiwan’s entry into the World Trade Organization and asked what her country’s strategy is this time around, according to a UDN Finance report.

Tsai said the government is undergoing a thorough appraisal of its economic and trade policies, assessing sectors where regulatory reform is needed, and implementing rolling reviews across the board. Tsai believes this work will enable Taiwan to better contribute to the partnership’s existing framework once it has become a member.

Tsai said diplomatic obstacles hold Taiwan back from entering the trade grouping, explaining that the country lacks official ties with many of the member states but needs to gain approval from all members to gain entry. This remains the chief challenge, Tsai said, but thankfully there are many like-minded countries that welcome Taiwan’s bid to join.
CPTPP
trade
negotiations
WTO
economic policy

