Mace targets major Asia Pacific expansion with new partnership

SINGAPORE / MANILA, PHILIPPINES / HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM - Media OutReach - 10 August 2021 - Mace, the global consultancy and construction company, has partnered with Tenman Project Management (Tpm), the leader in hospitality, integrated resorts and gaming projects in Asia. Tpm will be fully integrated within Mace's fast-growing Mace Consult business and its Asia Pacific hub.

Mace's new partnership marks its latest step in expanding across markets in Asia Pacific - from a market entry in the Philippines to a consolidation of Mace's offer in Vietnam, Macau and Singapore.

The partnership with Tpm helps the organisations create synergies in their services and transform infrastructure delivery in the region.

Tpm is the leading project and programme manager in South East Asia, having been part of the team who delivered the Solaire Resort & Casino and the Marriott Widus Clark Hotel in the Philippines, Marina Bay Sands in Singapore and the Venetian in Macau. Tpm is the project manager of choice for the gaming and integrated resorts, a fast expanding sector in this region.

Bringing delivery focus, international expertise and local knowledge, the MaceTpm partnership will deliver service excellence in programme and project management and advisory services for real estate and infrastructure clients in the region across public and private sectors.

The new partnership has a combined track record in creating some of the world's most complex and exciting infrastructure programmes, such as Dubai Expo 2020, Lima 2019 Pan American and Parapan Games and the London 2012 Olympic Games, as well as landmark hospitality, transport and healthcare facilities in Asia Pacific.

By joining forces with Tpm, Mace is committed to combining global infrastructure delivery expertise with local knowledge and supply chains. Mace works hand in hand with partners and supply chain in every region to empower local communities with skills and jobs, supporting economic growth through infrastructure projects.

Mace has recently announced its 2026 business strategy, with a target to grow its revenue by 20% year-on-year in the next five years, lower carbon emissions by 10% year-on-year and increase diversity and inclusion across the business. Mace's Consult business has set a target to expand internationally and bring delivery focus to clients in transforming the way they delivery projects and programmes.

Jason Millett, CEO for Consult at Mace, said:

"The MaceTpm partnership marks an exciting stage in Mace's Consult business international expansion. I am confident that with Mace's expertise in infrastructure delivery and Tpm's market experience in Asia Pacific, we are in a great position to take the clients' projects and programmes to the next level.

"Our teams will unlock unlimited innovation potential in project and programme management, using data and digital to transform outcomes for infrastructure, hospitality, leisure and mixed-use projects. Building on an already strong record of delivering complex hospitality and retail projects in the region, we are now ready to grow our service offer and redefine the boundaries of ambition."

Davendra Dabasia, International Managing Director at Mace, said:

"Our alliance with Tpm is a major step in Mace's Consult business international expansion. Having set a bold purpose to redefine the boundaries of ambition and transform the built environment, the MaceTpm partnership will be vital to unlocking our capabilities in Asia Pacific. Bringing delivery focus and high standards for quality and project outcomes, we are able to completely change project management in the region."

Matthew Pryor, Managing Director at Tpm, said:

"By joining forces with such a global organisation like Mace, we will completely transform the way we deliver projects and programmes in Asia Pacific. Combining our local knowledge and expertise with Mace's international infrastructure capability and global best practice, we will deliver distinctive value to our clients.

Working with a strong pipeline of projects in the region we are hitting the ground running, harnessing the capabilities of our joint teams and creating opportunities for them to excel. Together we are driving our ambitions to take our clients' programmes to the next level, by placing sustainability, digital and data and modern methods of construction at the heart of project delivery."





About Mace

Mace is a global company of experts in shaping the built environment. It provides development, Consulting, construction and operations services for many of the world's most inspiring building and infrastructure projects and programmes – from Olympic parks and iconic skyscrapers to state-of-the-art data centres, schools, hospitals and homes.

The privately-owned company, headquartered in London, UK, has an annual turnover of £1.8 billion. Over 30 years, its growth has been fuelled by an adventurous spirit and the relentless pursuit of a better way. Today, the company employs over 6,000 people across five global hubs in Europe, Middle East and North Africa, the Americas, Sub Saharan Africa and Asia Pacific.

Mace is driven by its purpose to redefine the boundaries of ambition, and its vision of leading the way to a more connected, resilient and sustainable world.

