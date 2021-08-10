14-meter monster towers over southern Taiwan art gallery for inaugural exhibition

Artist A-Lei’s Chuan Jian monster towers over the Seaside Gallery in Pingtung. (Pingtung County Government photo) Artist A-Lei’s Chuan Jian monster towers over the Seaside Gallery in Pingtung. (Pingtung County Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A wharf-turned-gallery in Pingtung is holding its first exhibition, which features imaginative works by Taiwanese artist A-Lei (阿咧).

One of the exhibition's main attractions, a 14-meter, 400-kilogram monster named “Chuan Jian” (春江), can be seen climbing the walls and roof of the Seaside Gallery. Other works include A-Lei’s sculptures of otherworldly creatures and whimsical ink drawings.

Once a boat terminal at Pingtung’s Haikou Harbor, the Seaside Gallery was renovated to sport curtain walls providing views of the surrounding mountains and ocean. A walkway on the roof leads to an outlook, allowing visitors to get closer to the seaside scenery.

The rooftop walkway also allows a close-up view of Chuan Jian, giving visitors a chance to take a selfie with the beast.

According to the exhibition, A-Lei has been keenly interested in animation, robots, and toys since childhood. He often empathizes with so-called “monsters” and hopes that his depictions of them will inspire audiences to look past first appearances.

The exhibition is free to the public and open daily through Sept. 5. Visitors need to make an appointment beforehand for COVID-19 prevention reasons. Parties of up to eight people may register online.