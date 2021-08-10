Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan's president proposes East Asian security dialogue mechanism

Tsai says consultation among countries in region crucial to peace, prosperity

  247
By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/10 12:38
President Tsai Ing-wen interviewed by reporters from Japan's Bungei Shunju on Monday, Aug. 9.

President Tsai Ing-wen interviewed by reporters from Japan's Bungei Shunju on Monday, Aug. 9. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) proposed an East Asian security dialogue mechanism during an interview with Japanese magazine Bungei Shunju on Monday (Aug. 9).

Tsai said facilitating consultations among like-minded East Asian partners is vital and that Taiwan must consider regional peace and prosperity while drafting its national security strategy, according to a UDN report.

Tsai described belligerent actions by China as having a destabilizing effect on regional peace. She added that the grave concern expressed by officials from the U.S., Japan, and other democracies regarding security in the Taiwan Strait is sending a message to an expansionist China.

With ever-increasing collaboration among Taiwan’s security partners, Beijing has no option but to exercise restraint over its military maneuvers, she said.

Tsai said diplomatic summits this year have shown how major industrial powers are attaching greater importance to stability in the strait and that this irrefutably proves Taipei is not at fault for disrupting the status quo in its relations with Beijing.

She further stated that cross-strait stability is a priority for the international community and that Taiwan will continue to play a key role, alongside like-minded countries, in building a free and open Indo-Pacific for the future, per UDN.

Tsai said leaders of countries across the Indo-Pacific are dealing with the challenge of maintaining viable economic ties with China while also safeguarding their security interests. She stated that no country has had more experience navigating that dilemma than Taiwan.

On this point, Tsai added that it is crucial that countries move beyond total dependence on Chinese products, components, and software systems and diversify their trade and investment portfolios.
cross strait relations
Indo-Pacific
security dialogue
US
China
Japan

RELATED ARTICLES

Scope of US-Japan defense cooperation shifting southward to Taiwan Strait
Scope of US-Japan defense cooperation shifting southward to Taiwan Strait
2021/08/09 14:20
Chinese ICT products to be banned at Taiwan’s government facilities by end of year
Chinese ICT products to be banned at Taiwan’s government facilities by end of year
2021/08/08 11:36
China could use modified civilian ships for beach assault on Taiwan
China could use modified civilian ships for beach assault on Taiwan
2021/08/07 12:43
Jeremy Lin confirmed with COVID despite vaccination
Jeremy Lin confirmed with COVID despite vaccination
2021/08/07 12:32
Biden offers Hongkongers 'temporary safe haven' as China doubles down on repression
Biden offers Hongkongers 'temporary safe haven' as China doubles down on repression
2021/08/06 20:51

Updated : 2021-08-10 14:42 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
Badminton: Tale of two countries showing differences between China and Taiwan
Badminton: Tale of two countries showing differences between China and Taiwan
Chinese netizens try to pad their Olympic stats with Taiwan's medals
Chinese netizens try to pad their Olympic stats with Taiwan's medals
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Aug. 10-23
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Aug. 10-23
Jeremy Lin confirmed with COVID despite vaccination
Jeremy Lin confirmed with COVID despite vaccination
German man bikes 40 km to work twice weekly in Taiwan
German man bikes 40 km to work twice weekly in Taiwan
Woman, daughter killed in second of two consecutive accidents in central Taiwan
Woman, daughter killed in second of two consecutive accidents in central Taiwan
Rumors swirl around Intel’s role in sell-off of Huawei’s x86 server operations
Rumors swirl around Intel’s role in sell-off of Huawei’s x86 server operations
Confirmed COVID case took Taipei MRT from July 28-Aug. 5
Confirmed COVID case took Taipei MRT from July 28-Aug. 5
Is Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek’s dependency on China sustainable?
Is Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek’s dependency on China sustainable?