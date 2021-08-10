Taiwan's president proposes East Asian security dialogue mechanism

President Tsai Ing-wen interviewed by reporters from Japan's Bungei Shunju on Monday, Aug. 9. President Tsai Ing-wen interviewed by reporters from Japan's Bungei Shunju on Monday, Aug. 9. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) proposed an East Asian security dialogue mechanism during an interview with Japanese magazine Bungei Shunju on Monday (Aug. 9).

Tsai said facilitating consultations among like-minded East Asian partners is vital and that Taiwan must consider regional peace and prosperity while drafting its national security strategy, according to a UDN report.

Tsai described belligerent actions by China as having a destabilizing effect on regional peace. She added that the grave concern expressed by officials from the U.S., Japan, and other democracies regarding security in the Taiwan Strait is sending a message to an expansionist China.

With ever-increasing collaboration among Taiwan’s security partners, Beijing has no option but to exercise restraint over its military maneuvers, she said.

Tsai said diplomatic summits this year have shown how major industrial powers are attaching greater importance to stability in the strait and that this irrefutably proves Taipei is not at fault for disrupting the status quo in its relations with Beijing.

She further stated that cross-strait stability is a priority for the international community and that Taiwan will continue to play a key role, alongside like-minded countries, in building a free and open Indo-Pacific for the future, per UDN.

Tsai said leaders of countries across the Indo-Pacific are dealing with the challenge of maintaining viable economic ties with China while also safeguarding their security interests. She stated that no country has had more experience navigating that dilemma than Taiwan.

On this point, Tsai added that it is crucial that countries move beyond total dependence on Chinese products, components, and software systems and diversify their trade and investment portfolios.