Newly appointed AIT director meets with Taiwan's foreign minister

AIT Director Sandra Oudkirk assumed her duties in July

By Chang Ya-chun, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/09 20:18
AIT Director Oudkirk meets with Foreign Minister Wu on Aug. 9, 2021. (MOFA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Director Sandra Oudkirk met with Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) on Monday (Aug. 9) for the first time since taking office last month.

The two sides discussed a series of key issues, including the U.S.-Taiwan relationship and further cooperation aimed at expanding Taiwan’s international space.

Wu welcomed Oudkirk to Taiwan in her new role before emphasizing that much progress has been made in the bilateral relationship in recent years, such as the timely donation of COVID vaccines from the U.S. He said he looked forward to working closely with the AIT team in various areas.

Wu also mentioned that China's expanding influence worldwide has drawn the attention of the U.S. and like-minded countries. He said that Taiwan looks forward to working with other democracies to contribute to the peace, stability, and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific and world.

In her opening remarks, Oudkirk expressed excitement at being stationed in Taiwan again. She looks forward to continuously expanding and deepening the U.S.-Taiwan relationship, which has never been better, she said.

The director also mentioned Taiwan’s important role in resolving the pandemic, including Taiwan’s crucial donations to other countries. She added that the nation’s absence from the World Health Assembly is “detrimental” to pandemic control and the prevention of future health crises.

Taiwan and the U.S. share universal values such as democracy, Oudkirk said, pointing out that support for Taiwan is a bipartisan commitment in Washington.

AIT Director
American Institute in Taiwan

Updated : 2021-08-09 21:38 GMT+08:00

