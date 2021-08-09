Alexa
Crowd control to be implemented at two eastern Taiwan mountains

Chike and Liushihdan mountains both home to famous daylily bloom

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/09 18:23
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Crowd control will be implemented due to the pandemic at two mountains in Hualien County where daylily plants flower from mid-August to October.

In response to the extended Level 2 pandemic alert, the county government announced the number of simultaneous visitors on Chike Mountain and neighboring Liushihdan Mountain would be limited to 2,000 each from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the period from Aug. 14 to Sep. 21, per CNA.

Currently, only 10-30% of daylily plants on the two mountains are blossoming. The flowers are expected to reach full bloom in the second half of August.

Daylilies are an important crop in the East Rift Valley. Liushihdan Mountain has 250 hectares of daylily farms, while Chike Mountain has 300 hectares.

Together these two areas contain the country's largest daylily plantations. This year, a total of 65 hectares of daylily flowers will be kept for tourism purposes.

Daylilies are lightly fragrant, edible, and rich in protein, calcium, iron, vitamins B1 and B2, anthocyanin, and many other nutrients. The flowers can be made into soup, salad, or stir-fried.

They can be purchased at supermarkets or from online vendors.

(CNA photos)
Updated : 2021-08-09 21:04 GMT+08:00

