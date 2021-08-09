Taiwan ally Haiti appeals to UN for help with assassination probe

First Lady Martine Moise, center, attends a tribute for her late husband President Jovenel Moise at the National Pantheon Museum in Port-au-Prince Hai... First Lady Martine Moise, center, attends a tribute for her late husband President Jovenel Moise at the National Pantheon Museum in Port-au-Prince Haiti, Wednesday, July 21, 2021. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The government of Haiti is calling on the United Nations to aid Haiti in the judicial investigation into last month's assassination of President Jovenal Moise, according to the Caribbean nation's ambassador to Taiwan.

Haitian Ambassador to Taiwan Roudy Stanley Penn pointed out in a statement that "based on international cooperation which is one of the main purposes of the United Nations," Haitian Chancellor Claude Joseph had on Aug. 3 submitted a letter to U.N. Secretary-General Antony Gutteres asking for the assistance of the Security Council in setting up an international commission of inquiry into Moise's murder.

Such a commission would reinforce Haiti's own efforts to investigate the incident, the statement suggested, and the country is open to a special tribunal in the vein of the one the U.N. appointed to investigate and prosecute those responsible for the 2005 bombing that killed Lebanese Prime Minister Rafic Hariri and 21 others.

Moise was fatally shot and First Lady Martine Moise wounded in an early morning assault on their residence on July 7. Over two dozen mercenaries are believed to have been involved in the attack, including Colombians and Haitian Americans.

Of the suspects, 11 were arrested the following morning after they forced their way into Taiwan's embassy in Port-au-Prince.

As foreign nationals are believed to have been involved in the funding, planning, and execution of the shocking attack, the chancellory considers the operation "an international crime whose clarification and repression call for international solidarity," Penn stated.

The assassination of Moise came just days after the newly appointed Ambassador Penn had presented his credentials to President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and sat down with Taiwan News for an interview in which he discussed his optimism on the state of Taiwan-Haiti relations.

Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) last month paid a visit to the Haitian embassy. While there, he expressed his sympathies to Ambassador Penn on behalf of the Taiwanese government and people.

The two countries marked the 65th anniversary of diplomatic ties in April.