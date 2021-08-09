KMT politician suggests Han Kuo-yu may run for Taiwan opposition party chairman

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former Kuomintang Party Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫), who is running for party chairman once again, on Monday (Aug. 9) suggested former Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) may also be a possible candidate.

In an interview with Z. Media, Chu listed New Taipei Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜), Taichung Mayor Lu Hsiu-yen (盧秀燕), China Broadcasting Corporation head Jaw Shaw-kong (趙少康), and Han as potential contenders in the 2024 party chairman election, Liberty Times reported. Chu said that Han’s "explosive force" and strength are definitely worthy of recognition.

Chu likened the job to a head coach of a baseball team that must fill every position with excellent players so that it can perform well, adding that the first task is to win the 9-in-1 elections.

The former party chairman said the most important thing at this stage is to make the party stronger and win the 2022 local elections. Chu said that in 2024, he will “selflessly recommend the strongest candidate.” Despite having already named the most likely nominees to run, he said that if there are other outstanding candidates in the coming years, they cannot be ruled out.

The election for party chairman has been postponed indefinitely since Taiwan began experiencing a surge in COVID cases in mid-May.