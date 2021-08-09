Taiwan's KTVs, bars, nightclubs to remain closed from Aug. 10-23

Miaoli County Policy enforcing crackdown on KTV bar as cases began spiking in May. Miaoli County Policy enforcing crackdown on KTV bar as cases began spiking in May. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (Aug. 9) announced that adult entertainment venues will remain closed under the county's adjusted Level 2 epidemic control restrictions, which will be extended on Tuesday.

Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) on Monday announced the details of the adjustments made to Level 2 measures, which are to run from Aug. 10-23. Although swimming pools and soccer stadiums will reopen provided crowd size and usage intervals are followed, the country's popular nightlife spots will remain shuttered.

Chen stressed that the mask rules will remain unchanged on Aug. 10 for public spaces, with masking required at all times, indoors and outdoors, except when eating and drinking. Businesses must continue to implement crowd control measures and social distancing of 1.5 meters indoor and one meter outdoors must be maintained at all times.

The maximum crowd size for venues will remain under 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors. If the number exceeds the limit, organizers must present an epidemic prevention plan.

Adult leisure and entertainment venues, such as KTV parlors, bars, and nightclubs will remain closed during this period, according to Chen. Venues where people gather to play games, such as video game arcades, internet cafes, and mahjong parlors will remain closed, while board game shops are only allowed to engage in general retail sales.

The Taipei City Government announced on Friday (Aug. 6) that it will allow nightlife venues to open in September, including tea parlors. However, it emphasized that it will have a zero-tolerance policy for the sex industry and illegal structures will be razed.

Sectors staying closed during Level 2

Leisure and entertainment venues: