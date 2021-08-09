Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Aug. 10-23

Woman waits until last second to take off mask before eating. (Getty images photo) Woman waits until last second to take off mask before eating. (Getty images photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (Aug. 9) announced the details of how Level 2 epidemic control restrictions will be extended on Tuesday.

Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) on Monday announced the details of the adjuments made to the Level 2 measures, which are to run from Aug. 10-23. Among the notable changes are the partial opening of swimming pools and soccer stadiums, provided crowd controls and time limits are enforced.

Chen stressed that the mask rules will remain unchanged on Aug. 10 for public spaces, with masking required at all times, indoors and outdoors, except when eating and drinking. Businesses must continue to implement crowd control measures, and social distancing of 1.5 meters indoors and one meter outdoors must be maintained at all times.

The maximum crowd size for venues will remain under 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors. If the number exceeds the limit, organizers must present an epidemic prevention plan.

Wedding banquets, public funerals, and temple festivals will be allowed once again, but they must not exceed the upper limit of 50 people indoors and 100 outdoors. Convenience stores can again sell hot foods such as tea eggs and Japanese-style oden, but the staff must serve these items to customers.

In addition, community colleges, senior learning centers, training classes, and swimming pools can operate as long as they follow epidemic prevention guidelines. However, Chen said that adult entertainment venues such as KTV parlors, bars, and nightclubs will remain closed during this period.

Soccer fields will be allowed to have spectators as long as they do not exceed 50% capacity end enforce social distancing and the wearing of masks.

In the case of swimming pools, a limit of 50% occupancy and a real-name contact tracing system must be enforced. Usage of pool facilities must be broken into sessions that are at least 30 minutes apart and swimming classes may not exceed nine participants.

Updated regulations for Level 2:

General principles:

Masks to be worn at all times, with exception of eating and drinking Real-name registration system and social distancing Crowd control in businesses and public places with social distance of 1.5 meters indoors and one meter outdoors Maximum number of people indoors is 50 people and outdoors is 100 people Indoor dining must follow epidemic control guidelines Wedding banquets and funerals: Funerals must follow epidemic prevention rules Limit of 50 indoors and 100 outdoors, toasting individual tables not allowed Convenience stores can sell hot foods such as tea eggs and Japanese-style oden, but staff must serve them Upon compliance with epidemic prevention guidelines, the following places can open to the public: community colleges, senior learning centers, community care centers, training classes, parent-child centers, board game cafes, swimming pools, and vocational training centers. Board game venues can reopen but are limited to general retail sales

Sectors staying closed during Level 2

Leisure and entertainment venues: