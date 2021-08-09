Taiwanese writer’s youthful tales of city life to be adapted into TV show

Taiwanese writer Redshowon's work to be adapted for TV. (Each Other Films photo) Taiwanese writer Redshowon's work to be adapted for TV. (Each Other Films photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The books of Taiwanese writer Redshowon (宅女小紅) are being adapted into a TV series.

Redshowon, which is a pseudonym, describes herself as homebody. She normally appears on talk shows in Groucho glasses, with the bulbous nose and bushy eyebrows concealing her identity. The writer has written books and blogs about her life, in particular her love life, for over a decade.

Her cynical take on matters of the heart has won her hundreds of thousands of fans in Taiwan, most of whom are female.

The comedic TV show stemming from her work will be produced by Liu Wan-ling (劉宛玲) and will star Kuo Shu-yau (郭書瑤), who will play a 30-year-old working woman called He Bai-rui (何百芮) fighting back creatively after being fired and dumped, according to CNA.

Liu said Redshowon honestly shares her ups and downs, such as her self-loathing after being cheated on before she was married.

"Many Taiwanese women feel a connection with what happened to her," Liu said, per CNA.

The writer, whose day job is as an accountant, wrote on Facebook, "This is still very surreal to me!"

Redshowon said her infamous ex-boyfriend asked her ten years ago, "Isn’t it enough for you just writing columns about me? You even published books! Then what? Writing a song or launching TV dramas?"

"I can’t believe the TV show made one of his dreams come true," the writer joked.



Redshowon and her husband, whom she calls "the engineer." (Facebook, Redshowon photo)