Taiwan food safety expert advises public to wash eggs right before cooking

Expert says doing so prevents pathogens from contaminating egg yolks

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/09 16:37
(Unsplash photo)

(Unsplash photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A food safety and nutrition expert recommends consumers wipe eggs with a dry cloth before putting them into a refrigerator and wash them only right when they are about to be cooked.

The John Tung Foundation conducted an online survey on how people store their eggs in June, which had 616 valid samples. The survey showed that 77% of respondents put eggs directly into refrigerators.

The survey also shows that 36% often eat half-cooked eggs and 1% like to consume raw eggs. Overall, 42% of respondents do not wash eggs before cooking them, but the percentage becomes higher (55%) for people who like to eat half-cooked or raw eggs.

Many people might not understand why eggs should not be washed before they are put into refrigerators, John Tung Foundation Food and Nutrition Department Director Hsu Hui-yu (許惠玉) said. She explained that because hens lay eggs and defecate through the same tract, it is easy for eggs to be contaminated by chicken manure.

Washing eggs with water will make the pores on the eggshell more permeable, which increases the chances of pathogenic microorganisms, such as E. coli and Salmonella, penetrating into the egg yolks through the shell's pores, Hsu said. If the washing or drying process is not thorough, microorganisms on the eggs will multiply, increasing safety risk, she added.

Salmonella infection, which is most often seen in cases of egg contamination, can cause acute enteritis, stomachache, chills, fever, nausea, vomiting, or even death.

The food and nutrition expert recommended consumers use a dry cloth to wipe dust off the egg surface before putting them into the refrigerator and separate eggs from other foods.

Hsu said that washing eggs before cooking or buying washed eggs can avoid pathogens and other dirty substances from coming into contact with the yolk when they are cracked open. Making sure eggs are fully cooked will also help prevent Salmonella infection, the expert added.
