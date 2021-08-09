Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Department stores in Taiwan urge longer validity for new stimulus vouchers

Businesses hope vouchers will be good for use all through Lunar New Year

  374
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/09 16:22
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus as they shop in Taipei, Taiwan, Aug. 6, 2021.

People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus as they shop in Taipei, Taiwan, Aug. 6, 2021. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Shopping centers in Taiwan are calling for prolonged validity of the proposed “Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers,” at least until the Lunar New Year next year.

The Lunar New Year, one of the most important holidays in Taiwan, will fall between Jan. 29 and Feb. 6 in 2022.

The Cabinet is still working out the final details of the voucher program, which is expected to be rolled out in September. With only a few months left until the end of the year, officials have hinted they will not expire until sometime in 2022.

Department stores are hoping the validity of the cash certificates can be stretched to the Lunar New Year, as people tend to go on shopping sprees. The retail and dining industries have been among the worst-hit during the pandemic, and hopes are pinned on the vouchers reviving domestic consumption, wrote CNA.

The NT$5,000 (US$180) vouchers will come in digital and physical formats, as was the case in the program last year. Physical certificates will be available in ten checks, but residents will be encouraged to opt for digital forms to reduce contact.

In 2020, a total of 21.51 million people selected paper vouchers, accounting for 92.2%, while merely 1.81 million favored digital methods. Amid COVID concerns, the government is trying to avoid long queues of people claiming the vouchers, as was seen last year.
stimulus vouchers
Taiwan
vouchers
Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers
COVID-19
department stores
Lunar New Year

RELATED ARTICLES

German man bikes 40 km to work twice weekly in Taiwan
German man bikes 40 km to work twice weekly in Taiwan
2021/08/08 21:05
Nearly 100,000 Moderna doses arrive in Taiwan
Nearly 100,000 Moderna doses arrive in Taiwan
2021/08/08 18:56
Blood banks in Taiwan plead for donations amid critical shortage
Blood banks in Taiwan plead for donations amid critical shortage
2021/08/08 16:29
Northern Taiwan county invites tenders for Hakka-style library
Northern Taiwan county invites tenders for Hakka-style library
2021/08/08 15:30
Taiwan confirms 4 local COVID cases, 3 deaths
Taiwan confirms 4 local COVID cases, 3 deaths
2021/08/08 14:31

Updated : 2021-08-09 17:54 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
Badminton: Tale of two countries showing differences between China and Taiwan
Badminton: Tale of two countries showing differences between China and Taiwan
Jeremy Lin confirmed with COVID despite vaccination
Jeremy Lin confirmed with COVID despite vaccination
Sudden rise in Taiwan’s COVID death tally due to computer error
Sudden rise in Taiwan’s COVID death tally due to computer error
Woman, daughter killed in second of two consecutive accidents in central Taiwan
Woman, daughter killed in second of two consecutive accidents in central Taiwan
Taiwan reports 6 local COVID cases, 12 deaths
Taiwan reports 6 local COVID cases, 12 deaths
German man bikes 40 km to work twice weekly in Taiwan
German man bikes 40 km to work twice weekly in Taiwan
Taiwan confirms 4 local COVID cases, 3 deaths
Taiwan confirms 4 local COVID cases, 3 deaths
Chinese commentator vows retaliation for Japan's missiles near Taiwan
Chinese commentator vows retaliation for Japan's missiles near Taiwan
Taipei to crack down on sex industry before bars reopen
Taipei to crack down on sex industry before bars reopen