Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan military deploys troops to Kaohsiung for post-flood cleanup

More than 170 troops help Kaohsiung recover from torrential rains

  199
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/09 16:05
Taiwan soldier operates bulldozer to remove debris. (Military News Agency photo)

Taiwan soldier operates bulldozer to remove debris. (Military News Agency photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan military on Monday (Aug. 9) said it will send soldiers and equipment from its Fourth Combat Operations Zone, which is responsible for defense and disaster relief in southern Taiwan, to Kaohsiung’s Liugui, Shanlin, and Meinong districts, in addition to other areas to assist in post-flood cleanup.

The Fourth Combat Operations Zone said in a press release that it will deploy 173 troops, 16 vehicles, and three types of equipment to the southern Taiwan city after it was hit with heavy rains brought by Typhoon Lupit, Military News Agency reported. The soldiers will help remove sediment, conduct environmental cleanup, and coordinate with local governments to let residents return to their homes and resume their normal lives as soon as possible.

Though the tropical storm did not hit Taiwan directly, it still brought torrential rains across the nation and caused an estimated NT$210 million (US$7.5 million) worth of agricultural damage.

The military has divided the country into five combat operation zones, CNA reported. The first zone is the Army’s Penghu Defense Command, the second zone is the east coast's Hua-Tung Defense Command, and the third zone is northern Taiwan, which is guarded by the Sixth Army Corps.

The fourth zone is southern Taiwan, which is protected by the Eighth Army Corps, while the fifth zone is central Taiwan, of which the Tenth Army Corps is in charge. Kinmen and Matsu also have their own defense commands.
Taiwan
Kaohsiung
Fourth Combat Operations Zone
Typhoon Lupit
cleanup
flood

RELATED ARTICLES

German man bikes 40 km to work twice weekly in Taiwan
German man bikes 40 km to work twice weekly in Taiwan
2021/08/08 21:05
Nearly 100,000 Moderna doses arrive in Taiwan
Nearly 100,000 Moderna doses arrive in Taiwan
2021/08/08 18:56
Blood banks in Taiwan plead for donations amid critical shortage
Blood banks in Taiwan plead for donations amid critical shortage
2021/08/08 16:29
Northern Taiwan county invites tenders for Hakka-style library
Northern Taiwan county invites tenders for Hakka-style library
2021/08/08 15:30
100,000 Moderna doses to arrive in Taiwan Aug. 8
100,000 Moderna doses to arrive in Taiwan Aug. 8
2021/08/08 10:17

Updated : 2021-08-09 17:54 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
Badminton: Tale of two countries showing differences between China and Taiwan
Badminton: Tale of two countries showing differences between China and Taiwan
Jeremy Lin confirmed with COVID despite vaccination
Jeremy Lin confirmed with COVID despite vaccination
Sudden rise in Taiwan’s COVID death tally due to computer error
Sudden rise in Taiwan’s COVID death tally due to computer error
Woman, daughter killed in second of two consecutive accidents in central Taiwan
Woman, daughter killed in second of two consecutive accidents in central Taiwan
Taiwan reports 6 local COVID cases, 12 deaths
Taiwan reports 6 local COVID cases, 12 deaths
German man bikes 40 km to work twice weekly in Taiwan
German man bikes 40 km to work twice weekly in Taiwan
Taiwan confirms 4 local COVID cases, 3 deaths
Taiwan confirms 4 local COVID cases, 3 deaths
Chinese commentator vows retaliation for Japan's missiles near Taiwan
Chinese commentator vows retaliation for Japan's missiles near Taiwan
Taipei to crack down on sex industry before bars reopen
Taipei to crack down on sex industry before bars reopen