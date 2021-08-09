Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

McDonald’s Taiwan to hire 1,300 full-time service crew for first time

Previously, only people in managerial posts were offered full-time salaries, benefits

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/09 15:56
(Facebook, McDonald's Taiwan photo)

(Facebook, McDonald's Taiwan photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Fast-food chain McDonald’s Taiwan has launched a hiring drive that will see the company recruit a full-time service crew in the country for the first time.

McDonald’s Taiwan is seeking to fill 200 managerial jobs and 1,300 full-time vacancies for restaurant staffers. Previously, only managerial posts were full-time, while other positions were paid on a part-time basis, reported Anue.

The monthly salary for restaurant managers starts at NT$36,000 (US$1,293), higher than the average NT$28,402 for fresh college graduates this year, according to a survey by 1111 Job Bank. Employees can expect promotions to higher-ranking managerial posts via training programs.

Full-time service staffers will be paid NT$27,000 per month and enjoy 17 days of leave a year when they start working. They will have two days off a week, one on weekdays and the other over the weekend.

McDonald’s Taiwan hopes increasing the number of full-time employees and offering benefits can lead to enhanced quality of service, wrote UDN. A total of 25 interview events will be held nationwide this month for the hiring drive.

Currently, part-timers at the company earn NT$160 to NT$168 per hour for general shifts and NT$215 to NT$223 for night shifts.
McDonald's
McDonald's Taiwan
full-time
part-time
Taiwan
workers

RELATED ARTICLES

German man bikes 40 km to work twice weekly in Taiwan
German man bikes 40 km to work twice weekly in Taiwan
2021/08/08 21:05
Nearly 100,000 Moderna doses arrive in Taiwan
Nearly 100,000 Moderna doses arrive in Taiwan
2021/08/08 18:56
Blood banks in Taiwan plead for donations amid critical shortage
Blood banks in Taiwan plead for donations amid critical shortage
2021/08/08 16:29
Northern Taiwan county invites tenders for Hakka-style library
Northern Taiwan county invites tenders for Hakka-style library
2021/08/08 15:30
100,000 Moderna doses to arrive in Taiwan Aug. 8
100,000 Moderna doses to arrive in Taiwan Aug. 8
2021/08/08 10:17

Updated : 2021-08-09 16:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
Badminton: Tale of two countries showing differences between China and Taiwan
Badminton: Tale of two countries showing differences between China and Taiwan
Jeremy Lin confirmed with COVID despite vaccination
Jeremy Lin confirmed with COVID despite vaccination
Sudden rise in Taiwan’s COVID death tally due to computer error
Sudden rise in Taiwan’s COVID death tally due to computer error
Woman, daughter killed in second of two consecutive accidents in central Taiwan
Woman, daughter killed in second of two consecutive accidents in central Taiwan
Taiwan reports 6 local COVID cases, 12 deaths
Taiwan reports 6 local COVID cases, 12 deaths
German man bikes 40 km to work twice weekly in Taiwan
German man bikes 40 km to work twice weekly in Taiwan
Taiwan confirms 4 local COVID cases, 3 deaths
Taiwan confirms 4 local COVID cases, 3 deaths
Chinese commentator vows retaliation for Japan's missiles near Taiwan
Chinese commentator vows retaliation for Japan's missiles near Taiwan
Taipei to crack down on sex industry before bars reopen
Taipei to crack down on sex industry before bars reopen