Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases, 4 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (Aug. 9) reported four new local COVID-19 cases, matching yesterday's case count, which was the lowest seen since the start of the Level 3 alert in mid-May.

Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced eight new coronavirus cases Monday afternoon, including four imported infections and four local ones. He also announced four deaths, bringing the country's COVID death toll to 813

The four infections reported on Sunday marked not only the fewest cases reported since Level 3 restrictions were imposed nationwide on May 19 but also since they were announced in New Taipei City and Taipei on May 15 and one fewer than the seven reported on May 11. The last day that saw fewer local cases nationwide was May 10, when the country announced three.