Torrential rains in Taiwan cause NT$210 million in agricultural losses

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Heavy rainfall over the past few days has caused an estimated NT$210 million (US$7.5 million) worth of agricultural damage around Taiwan.

Farmers in central and southern Taiwan experienced the heaviest crop and livestock losses due to the recent torrential rains, CNA cited the Council of Agriculture (COA) as saying on Sunday night (Aug. 8). Yunlin County suffered the worst damage with losses adding up to NT$51.9 million, the COA said.

Next was Pingtung County which registered NT$37.3 million in losses, followed by Nantou County with NT$34.9 million in damages. Tainan reported estimated losses of NT$33.4 million, Chiayi County NT$31.6 million, and Kaohsiung NT$17.5 million.

The COA said growers of papaya, peanuts, and longan were the most affected, experiencing losses of NT$55.15 million, NT$25.48 million, and NT$14.52 million, respectively. Loofah farmers were also hit with NT$12.21 million in losses, while those growing corn had around NT$11.25 million in damaged crops.

The rains also caused an estimated NT$7.3 million in losses to livestock, with poultry farmers the hardest hit at NT$3.76 million. Duck, pig, and goose farmers accounted for the remainder of the livestock losses.