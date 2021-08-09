Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Philippine's new representative to Taiwan lays out top priorities

Lauengco sets sights on Filipino workers’ welfare, trade and agriculture

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/09 14:09
Gilberto F. Lauengco (center) is pictured at a community gathering of Ilocano people, an ethnolinguistic group of the Philippines, in H...

Gilberto F. Lauengco (center) is pictured at a community gathering of Ilocano people, an ethnolinguistic group of the Philippines, in H... (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Gilberto Lauengco, the Philippines' newly appointed representative to Taiwan, says promoting the welfare of Filipino workers and enhancing trade and agricultural development between the two countries will be his two top priorities as he takes the reigns at the Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO) in Taipei.

Speaking with CNA on Sunday (Aug. 8), Lauengco said helping the Philippines’ labor attache care for the 150,000 Filipino workers in Taiwan is a top concern for him.

Lauengco has been serving as deputy resident representative of MECO since 2016, and he has been active in speaking out for the interests of his compatriots in Taiwan. After at least 123 Filipino workers tested positive for COVID-19 in early June, he responded by penning a letter to Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), urgently requesting Filipino workers in the country be included in its vaccination plan priority list, per CNA.

"We understand that it will be difficult to list migrant workers as a priority group for vaccination, but we hope the Taiwan government considers it for the benefit of everybody," he said at the time, citing the dangers of cluster infections among migrant workers who live in close-quarter dormitories.

Later that month, Lauengco joined with Indonesia’s representative Budi Santoso and Thailand’s representative Thongchai Chasawath in a joint statement once again calling on Taiwan’s government to include nationals from their countries on vaccination plan priority lists.

When it comes to stimulating bilateral trade, Lauengco sees providing land, simplifying investment procedures, and streamlining the visa application process as necessary incentives to attract Taiwanese businesspeople to invest in his country, per CNA.

Lauengco is also bullish on agricultural cooperation. "I've been all around Taiwan, and I've seen the depth and the level of technology in agriculture… So I'm trying to get those technologies to partner with Philippine technologies, so that we can assist the Philippines in so far as our agriculture industry is concerned," he said to CNA.

Lauengco said in a recent virtual forum held between the agricultural ministries of Taiwan and the Philippines that his country has drawn greatly on Taiwan’s experience in training the next generation of young farmers in the Philippines and in recovering its pork industry, per UDN. Lauengco plans to send Filipino students to learn agricultural skills in Taiwan once the pandemic eases and establish more exchanges and agricultural technical missions too.

When asked about the China factor in Taiwan-Philippines relations, Lauengco said MECO has been given significant leeway to navigate the official constraints of Manila’s "one China" policy, per CNA.

"We work with the same constraints as everybody else in the region," he said. “But the (Philippine-Taiwan) relationship is there... friendship, economics, health, those are things that will last even to the next generation," he said, adding that Taiwan is “one of the best places you can think of being posted” as a diplomat.
Taiwan-Philippines
migrant workers
agricultural
trade
Phillipines

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan Excellence launches online singing competition in the Philippines
Taiwan Excellence launches online singing competition in the Philippines
2021/08/06 19:53
Taiwan expo in Malaysia hopes for US$20 million in business
Taiwan expo in Malaysia hopes for US$20 million in business
2021/08/04 17:55
Taiwan Central Bank cautions against inflation
Taiwan Central Bank cautions against inflation
2021/07/30 17:55
Indigenous hunter mistakes Vietnamese man for wild boar in central Taiwan shooting
Indigenous hunter mistakes Vietnamese man for wild boar in central Taiwan shooting
2021/07/26 18:31
Taiwan sees record agricultural exports for first half of 2021
Taiwan sees record agricultural exports for first half of 2021
2021/07/23 15:39

Updated : 2021-08-09 14:47 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
Badminton: Tale of two countries showing differences between China and Taiwan
Badminton: Tale of two countries showing differences between China and Taiwan
Jeremy Lin confirmed with COVID despite vaccination
Jeremy Lin confirmed with COVID despite vaccination
Sudden rise in Taiwan’s COVID death tally due to computer error
Sudden rise in Taiwan’s COVID death tally due to computer error
Woman, daughter killed in second of two consecutive accidents in central Taiwan
Woman, daughter killed in second of two consecutive accidents in central Taiwan
Taiwan reports 6 local COVID cases, 12 deaths
Taiwan reports 6 local COVID cases, 12 deaths
Chinese commentator vows retaliation for Japan's missiles near Taiwan
Chinese commentator vows retaliation for Japan's missiles near Taiwan
Taiwan confirms 4 local COVID cases, 3 deaths
Taiwan confirms 4 local COVID cases, 3 deaths
German man bikes 40 km to work twice weekly in Taiwan
German man bikes 40 km to work twice weekly in Taiwan
Taipei to crack down on sex industry before bars reopen
Taipei to crack down on sex industry before bars reopen