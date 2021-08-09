Swimming pools, soccer stadiums in New Taipei to reopen Tuesday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Swimming pools and soccer stadiums in New Taipei will resume services conditionally starting Tuesday (Aug. 10), as the coronavirus situation is deemed to be under control in Taiwan's most populous city.

Pool facilities will be required to designate time slots for various groups, including general visitors and those using them for training purposes. Visitors should make reservations in advance, and real-name registration must be implemented.

Crowd control measures include a 50% maximum capacity, 30 minutes between sessions, and rigorous disinfection. Swimmers are asked to mask up while not in the water, and changing rooms will be only partially open. Shower rooms, spas, and saunas will still be off-limits.

In addition, swimming instructors will need to undergo a COVID rapid test every seven days and wear a water-proof mask during classes. The number of participants in group classes cannot exceed 10.

As for soccer stadiums, these will not be allowed to exceed 50% capacity. Social distancing should be observed, and masks are mandatory at all times, according to the Sports Office.

New Taipei and Taipei have been hotspots in the local COVID outbreaks of the past three months, thus the cities are warier about reopening. The Central Epidemic Command Center said on Aug. 6 that swimming pools nationwide would be permitted to operate with strings attached under the Level 2 alert in effect from Aug. 10-23, and Taipei made a similar announcement the same day.