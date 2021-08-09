Taiwan Railways Administration launches playful 3D iPass

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A train-shaped iPass was launched by the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) Monday (Aug. 9) to light up the lives of commuters.

The new iPASS was inspired by the EMU900 series of electric passenger trains, which was manufactured by South Korea and entered service in Taiwan in April. The eye-catching locomotive is decked out with LED lights, which flash when the device is topped up or scanned, making daily life more playful.

The special iPass made its debut online Monday, launching 900 units at the price of T$450 (US$15) each. Only two units can be purchased at once.

For more information, call (02) 2456-0522 Monday through Friday.



3D iPass (TRA photo)