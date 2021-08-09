Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Taiwan Railways Administration launches playful 3D iPass

Train-shaped iPass flashes lights when users top up

  235
By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/09 13:30
Eye-catching new iPass. (Taiwan Railways Administration photo)

Eye-catching new iPass. (Taiwan Railways Administration photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A train-shaped iPass was launched by the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) Monday (Aug. 9) to light up the lives of commuters.

The new iPASS was inspired by the EMU900 series of electric passenger trains, which was manufactured by South Korea and entered service in Taiwan in April. The eye-catching locomotive is decked out with LED lights, which flash when the device is topped up or scanned, making daily life more playful.

The special iPass made its debut online Monday, launching 900 units at the price of T$450 (US$15) each. Only two units can be purchased at once.

For more information, call (02) 2456-0522 Monday through Friday.

Taiwan Railways Administration launches playful 3D iPass
3D iPass (TRA photo)
TRA
iPass
train
EMU900
Taiwan Railways Administration

RELATED ARTICLES

Last minute cancelation of Olympic-themed train tickets disappoints fans
Last minute cancelation of Olympic-themed train tickets disappoints fans
2021/08/06 18:02
Taiwan’s newest train for east coast service arrives from Japan
Taiwan’s newest train for east coast service arrives from Japan
2021/07/30 17:00
Taiwan Railways cooperating with academic institutions to cut reliance on imports
Taiwan Railways cooperating with academic institutions to cut reliance on imports
2021/07/28 17:55
US lawmakers reintroduce Taiwan Defense Act
US lawmakers reintroduce Taiwan Defense Act
2021/06/17 15:26
Ticket refunds surge for Taiwan railway services amid no-movement warning
Ticket refunds surge for Taiwan railway services amid no-movement warning
2021/06/07 14:19

Updated : 2021-08-09 14:47 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
Badminton: Tale of two countries showing differences between China and Taiwan
Badminton: Tale of two countries showing differences between China and Taiwan
Jeremy Lin confirmed with COVID despite vaccination
Jeremy Lin confirmed with COVID despite vaccination
Sudden rise in Taiwan’s COVID death tally due to computer error
Sudden rise in Taiwan’s COVID death tally due to computer error
Woman, daughter killed in second of two consecutive accidents in central Taiwan
Woman, daughter killed in second of two consecutive accidents in central Taiwan
Taiwan reports 6 local COVID cases, 12 deaths
Taiwan reports 6 local COVID cases, 12 deaths
Chinese commentator vows retaliation for Japan's missiles near Taiwan
Chinese commentator vows retaliation for Japan's missiles near Taiwan
Taiwan confirms 4 local COVID cases, 3 deaths
Taiwan confirms 4 local COVID cases, 3 deaths
German man bikes 40 km to work twice weekly in Taiwan
German man bikes 40 km to work twice weekly in Taiwan
Taipei to crack down on sex industry before bars reopen
Taipei to crack down on sex industry before bars reopen