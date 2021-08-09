Alexa
Over 100 Taiwan nationals repatriated from Indonesia

Around 120 Taiwanese arrive home via Garuda Indonesia charter flight

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News
2021/08/09 11:19
Representatives from Taiwan's Indonesia office and Taiwan expat organizations at Jakarta Soekarno–Hatta International Airport.

Representatives from Taiwan's Indonesia office and Taiwan expat organizations at Jakarta Soekarno–Hatta International Airport. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Approximately 120 Taiwanese expats who had been stranded in Indonesia due to the severe COVID situation in the Southeast Asian nation arrived in Taiwan Sunday night (Aug. 8).

The flight, operated by Garuda Indonesia, departed from Jakarta’s Soekarno–Hatta International Airport at 4:20 p.m. local time and landed at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport at 10:55 p.m., CNA reported. The passengers were taken to a central quarantine facility in accordance with Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) regulations.

Because of the escalating COVID-19 crisis in Indonesia, the CECC listed it as a high-risk country at the end of June. As a result, Taiwanese airlines canceled all late-August flights to and from Jakarta.

Additionally, Singapore and a number of other countries banned transiting passengers from Indonesia, making it difficult for Taiwanese in that nation to return home.

Indonesia Taiwan Chambers of Commerce (ITCC) President Wang An-zuo (王安左), former ITCC president Ke Sheng-sheng (柯勝升), and Taiwan-Indonesia Tourism Development Exchange Association Chairman Chang Chih-chia (張志嘉) had originally signed a deal with Batik Air to repatriate Taiwanese nationals, but the airline suddenly announced it could not provide a flight, per CNA. Therefore, they organized a flight with Garuda Indonesia.

As the airline had halted its route between Jakarta and Taipei in 2014, Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Overseas Chinese Affairs Commission, and Civil Aeronautics Administration quickly coordinated with each other as well as their Indonesian counterparts to ensure the flight would happen.
