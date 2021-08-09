Alexa
Chinese military turboprop enters Taiwan’s ADIZ

Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine plane marks first intrusion this month

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/09 11:09
Chinese Y-8 ASW. (MND photo)

Chinese Y-8 ASW. (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chinese military plane entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Sunday morning (Aug. 8), marking the first such intrusion this month.

A People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane flew into the southwest corner of the ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense. In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, broadcast radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to track the plane.

China sent 17 military planes into Taiwan’s identification zone over the course of 14 days last month. All were slow-flying Y-8 turboprops, consisting of anti-submarine warfare (11), electronic warfare (5), and reconnaissance variants (1).

Since September of last year, Beijing has stepped up gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner of the zone. Compared to previous months, June and July saw fewer incursions.

An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s air space where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves. Gray zone tactics are defined “as an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”

According to MND data, Chinese aircraft were tracked in the ADIZ 14 times in July, 10 times in June, 18 times in May, 22 times in April, 18 times in March, 17 times in February, and 27 times in January. Last year, they were observed 19 times in December, 22 times in November, and 22 times in October.
Flight path of Chinese Y-8 on Aug. 8 (MND image)
Taiwan ADIZ
Taiwan MND
PLA Y-8

Updated : 2021-08-09 11:19 GMT+08:00

