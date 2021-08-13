Taiwan-based sandal startup launching fundraiser to empower low-income Philippine communities

TOUCHENG (Taiwan News) — A startup based on Taiwan's emerald east coast is launching a fundraiser Monday (Aug. 16) with the hope that by going international, it can improve the livelihoods of workers it employs in the slums of Manila.

Yilan County's Toucheng is nestled between the mist-wrapped foothills of the Xueshan mountain range and the Pacific Ocean. Less than an hour's drive from Taipei, the laid-back township is known for its ash-gray volcanic sand and sweeping vistas of rolling hills, rice paddies, and surfers catching waves in the shadow of the aptly-named Turtle Island.

It proved to be a good fit for Washingtonian Noah Kercher as he made his first step into the comfort shoe industry, and it is this backdrop that inspired the name of the enterprise: Ziran (自然), which is Mandarin for "nature" or "natural." Kercher said he had started the enterprise with the aim of making a difference in people's lives "while also sharing my passion for the outdoors."

The startup has sold over 350 pairs of thongs in its three years and invested US$6,000 in Tondo, the second-most densely populated district in the Philippine capital and home to one of Southeast Asia's largest concentrations of slums.

According to Kercher, there are over 100 Tondo residents, including the men and women involved in production and their families, who have benefitted from the US$6,000 of capital invested in the community. "That money trickles down to help the family and local economy," Kercher told Taiwan News.



(Ziran photo)

The rubber soles of Ziran flip-flops come from salvaged airplane tires that have been retired due to wear and tear from rough landings and would otherwise have ended up in landfills. The tires, along with "ethically sourced, premium quality leather," are upcycled into the shoes, Kercher said.

Through the fundraiser on the StartSomeGood crowdfunding platform, the Ziran team hopes to provide more jobs and steadier work in the Philippines. The social business is shooting to raise US$3,000, with a stretch goal of US$5,000, to support marketing and sales in Taiwan while allowing the startup to penetrate the North American, Australian, European, and Southeast Asian markets.

"With this money, we will be able to hire more workers, increase our production, and expand our reach to international markets," the eight-year Taiwan veteran said.

People who donate at least $10 will receive a prize, ranging from stickers, T-shirts, and sandals on the low-end to a weeklong "VIP Adventure Tour" around Taiwan.

Those wishing to donate can do so here starting Monday.





(Ziran photo)