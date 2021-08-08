Taiwanese charity helps homeless man celebrate birthday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An octogenarian who lives in his vehicle in Central Taiwan had his first birthday party with the help of a charity on Saturday (Aug. 7).

The man, surnamed Chiu (邱), is 82 years old and lives in Wufeng District, Taichung, CNA reported.

For years, Chiu has struggled to find landlords who would rent to a man of his age and financial condition. Instead, he lives out of a retrofitted farm vehicle and uses public restrooms.

He tends to keep his vehicle in a parking lot or under a bridge and is forced to move from time to time, which makes him feel like a nomad, he said, per CNA. He has never been married, has no family, and spends holidays such as Chinese New Year alone.

As Chiu’s birthday falls on the eve of Father’s Day (Aug. 8), the Huashan Social Welfare Foundation this year decided to plan something special for him. Volunteers brought him birthday cake with braised pig's feet and thin noodles, while schoolchildren painted him Father’s Day cards.

The elderly man expressed his gratitude, saying that he had never celebrated his birthday before in his life, let alone with such great food.