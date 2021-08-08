Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwanese charity helps homeless man celebrate birthday

Charity gives Taichung octogenarian first birthday party

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/08 18:00
(Huashan Social Welfare Foundation photo)

(Huashan Social Welfare Foundation photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An octogenarian who lives in his vehicle in Central Taiwan had his first birthday party with the help of a charity on Saturday (Aug. 7).

The man, surnamed Chiu (邱), is 82 years old and lives in Wufeng District, Taichung, CNA reported.

For years, Chiu has struggled to find landlords who would rent to a man of his age and financial condition. Instead, he lives out of a retrofitted farm vehicle and uses public restrooms.

He tends to keep his vehicle in a parking lot or under a bridge and is forced to move from time to time, which makes him feel like a nomad, he said, per CNA. He has never been married, has no family, and spends holidays such as Chinese New Year alone.

As Chiu’s birthday falls on the eve of Father’s Day (Aug. 8), the Huashan Social Welfare Foundation this year decided to plan something special for him. Volunteers brought him birthday cake with braised pig's feet and thin noodles, while schoolchildren painted him Father’s Day cards.

The elderly man expressed his gratitude, saying that he had never celebrated his birthday before in his life, let alone with such great food.

Father’s Day
octogenarian
Wufeng District
Taichung
homeless

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's Taichung Harbor may be target in Chinese invasion plans: US think tank
Taiwan's Taichung Harbor may be target in Chinese invasion plans: US think tank
2021/08/04 15:17
Motorcyclist arrested after going 300 kph on Taiwan highway
Motorcyclist arrested after going 300 kph on Taiwan highway
2021/07/23 13:44
Taiwan's Taichung to set up rapid vaccination stations
Taiwan's Taichung to set up rapid vaccination stations
2021/07/15 20:28
Central Taiwan tourist farms to reopen conditionally
Central Taiwan tourist farms to reopen conditionally
2021/07/12 13:35
Designated hiking trails, bike paths in Taiwan’s Taichung to reopen
Designated hiking trails, bike paths in Taiwan’s Taichung to reopen
2021/07/11 18:46

Updated : 2021-08-08 19:26 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
Badminton: Tale of two countries showing differences between China and Taiwan
Badminton: Tale of two countries showing differences between China and Taiwan
Jeremy Lin confirmed with COVID despite vaccination
Jeremy Lin confirmed with COVID despite vaccination
Vaccine Yellow Book can now be obtained in Taiwan
Vaccine Yellow Book can now be obtained in Taiwan
Tropical Storm Lupit could richochet and impact Taiwan on Sunday
Tropical Storm Lupit could richochet and impact Taiwan on Sunday
Taiwan's border controls cannot be relaxed for now: CECC head
Taiwan's border controls cannot be relaxed for now: CECC head
Taipei to crack down on sex industry before bars reopen
Taipei to crack down on sex industry before bars reopen
Sudden rise in Taiwan’s COVID death tally due to computer error
Sudden rise in Taiwan’s COVID death tally due to computer error
Chinese commentator vows retaliation for Japan's missiles near Taiwan
Chinese commentator vows retaliation for Japan's missiles near Taiwan
Taiwan reports 6 local COVID cases, 12 deaths
Taiwan reports 6 local COVID cases, 12 deaths