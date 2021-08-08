Alexa
Blood banks in Taiwan plead for donations amid critical shortage

Kaohsiung blood banks only have 2.5 days' worth of blood

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/08 16:29
Blood drive in Taipei. 

Blood drive in Taipei.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwanese public have been urged to roll up their sleeves and donate blood as supplies hit dangerously low levels.

Hospitals nationwide are gradually returning to their normal capacity as the local COVID-19 surge abates, but blood supplies have failed to catch up with demand amid an increase in surgeries.

The blood banks are already facing shortages due to COVID, and the relentless rain over the past week has further dampened people’s motivation to venture out and donate blood.

Facilities across the country are left with an average of 4.1 days' worth of reserves, with those in Kaohsiung barely able to last another 2.5 days. “I’ve never seen the blood supply so low,” said Taipei Blood Center Director Lin Min-chang (林敏昌). Taipei has joined Hsinchu, Taichung, and Tainan as one of the cities suffering the most acute shortages.

The standard safety levels for blood reserves are seven to 10 days, with four to seven considered low. Nationwide, reserves of types A, O, and AB have dropped to less than four days' worth, while type B is struggling with 5.5 days, CNA cited the Taiwan Blood Services Foundation as saying.

The health authorities have walked back a measure that restricted blood donations from people who have received a COVID jab in the past 14 days. Would-be donors can donate blood if they have not developed adverse effects from the shot, such as fever.
Updated : 2021-08-08 18:23 GMT+08:00

