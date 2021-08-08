Northern Taiwan county invites tenders for Hakka-style library

Design for new library in Hsinchu County. (Hsinchu County image) Design for new library in Hsinchu County. (Hsinchu County image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The construction of a new public library in Hsinchu County has been put out to tender as the municipality in northern Taiwan works to build a new landmark and recreational venue.

At a budget of NT$816 million (US$29.3 million), the cultural facility was designed by Taoyuan-based Guan Hui-yu (關惠尤) architects’ studio. The Hakka-style library will have four floors above ground and two floors in the basement as well as a courtyard teeming with lush greens.

It takes up an area of 13,069 square meters and has a collection of 500,000 books. Not only does it cater to the reading needs of all age groups, but the institution also has a multi-purpose hall for hosting exhibitions and performances, according to the Hsinchu County Government.

Adjacent to the Shuizhen Forest Park, the library will take a central role in connecting the “green corridor” of Zhubei City, which is known for its cluster of tech parks. The project is expected to break ground by the end of this month if all goes well and is slated to be complete by 2023.



