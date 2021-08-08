Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Northern Taiwan county invites tenders for Hakka-style library

County eyes cultural and recreational potential of new library

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/08 15:30
Design for new library in Hsinchu County. (Hsinchu County image)

Design for new library in Hsinchu County. (Hsinchu County image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The construction of a new public library in Hsinchu County has been put out to tender as the municipality in northern Taiwan works to build a new landmark and recreational venue.

At a budget of NT$816 million (US$29.3 million), the cultural facility was designed by Taoyuan-based Guan Hui-yu (關惠尤) architects’ studio. The Hakka-style library will have four floors above ground and two floors in the basement as well as a courtyard teeming with lush greens.

It takes up an area of 13,069 square meters and has a collection of 500,000 books. Not only does it cater to the reading needs of all age groups, but the institution also has a multi-purpose hall for hosting exhibitions and performances, according to the Hsinchu County Government.

Adjacent to the Shuizhen Forest Park, the library will take a central role in connecting the “green corridor” of Zhubei City, which is known for its cluster of tech parks. The project is expected to break ground by the end of this month if all goes well and is slated to be complete by 2023.

Northern Taiwan county invites tenders for Hakka-style library
Design for new library in Hsinchu County. (Hsinchu County image)
library
Hsinchu County
Taiwan
Hsinchu
Hakka

RELATED ARTICLES

Lithuania set to open office in Taiwan by end of year
Lithuania set to open office in Taiwan by end of year
2021/08/07 20:11
Taiwan allows mixed COVID vaccination for frontline medical staff
Taiwan allows mixed COVID vaccination for frontline medical staff
2021/08/07 17:15
Taiwan to hold missile tests in mid-August
Taiwan to hold missile tests in mid-August
2021/08/07 15:18
Tropical depression lands in Taiwan, rain stops play
Tropical depression lands in Taiwan, rain stops play
2021/08/07 13:42
Jeremy Lin confirmed with COVID despite vaccination
Jeremy Lin confirmed with COVID despite vaccination
2021/08/07 12:32

Updated : 2021-08-08 15:50 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
Jeremy Lin confirmed with COVID despite vaccination
Jeremy Lin confirmed with COVID despite vaccination
Badminton: Tale of two countries, showing differences between China and Taiwan
Badminton: Tale of two countries, showing differences between China and Taiwan
Vaccine Yellow Book can now be obtained in Taiwan
Vaccine Yellow Book can now be obtained in Taiwan
Tropical Storm Lupit could richochet and impact Taiwan on Sunday
Tropical Storm Lupit could richochet and impact Taiwan on Sunday
Taiwan's border controls cannot be relaxed for now: CECC head
Taiwan's border controls cannot be relaxed for now: CECC head
Taipei to crack down on sex industry before bars reopen
Taipei to crack down on sex industry before bars reopen
Sudden rise in Taiwan’s COVID death tally due to computer error
Sudden rise in Taiwan’s COVID death tally due to computer error
Chinese commentator vows retaliation for Japan's missiles near Taiwan
Chinese commentator vows retaliation for Japan's missiles near Taiwan
Taiwan's CECC to extend Level 2 alert on Aug. 10
Taiwan's CECC to extend Level 2 alert on Aug. 10