Taiwan confirms four local COVID cases, three deaths

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/08 14:31
(Taiwan News, Wendy Wu photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Sunday (Aug. 8) announced seven new confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which four are local and three imported, marking the lowest number of local cases since May 10.

The CECC also announced three deaths.

The center pointed out that of the four local cases, three are male and one is female. Their ages range between 20 and 60 years old, and all began to suffer an onset of symptoms on Aug. 6.

Three of the local cases have known sources of infection, while one has an unknown source. Taipei reported the most local cases at two, followed by New Taipei and Taoyuan at one each.

The three deaths announced Sunday were two men and one woman, aged between 60 and 90. They died between July 31 and Aug. 1.

The three new imported cases are two men and one woman between 20 and 40 years old. They arrived from Malaysia, Turkey, and the U.S. on Aug. 6.

Taiwan has so far reported 15,782 confirmed cases of COVID-19, while 809 people in the country have succumbed to the disease.
COVID-19
CECC
confirmed cases
imported cases

