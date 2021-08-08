Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

German coach suspended for striking horse at Olympics

By Associated Press
2021/08/08 13:43
Annika Schleu of Germany cries as she couldn't controls her horse to compete in the equestrian portion of the women's modern pentathlon at the...

Annika Schleu of Germany cries as she couldn't controls her horse to compete in the equestrian portion of the women's modern pentathlon at the... (AP photo)

TOKYO (AP) — A German coach at the Tokyo Olympics was suspended Saturday after being filmed hitting an uncooperative horse during the women’s modern pentathlon competition.

TV footage showed Kim Raisner leaning over a fence to strike the horse Saint Boy, which refused to jump the fences in the show jumping round on Friday. That cost German athlete Annika Schleu a chance of winning the gold medal.

The International Modern Pentathlon Union said it reviewed footage showing Raisner “appearing to strike the horse ... with her fist” and that “her actions were deemed to be in violation of (the rules).” She was also heard calling to Schleu to whip the horse harder.

Raisner’s suspension only applies for the rest of the Tokyo Olympics, which end Sunday. It wasn’t immediately clear if she would have had any role in Saturday’s men’s competition.

Schleu, who competed in tears as her medal hopes evaporated, has also been criticized on social media for using the whip repeatedly.

German athlete campaign group Athleten Deutschland criticized what it called “the hostility and partly open hate” directed at Schleu on social media and said modern pentathlon should consider changing its rules “to ensure animal protection and appropriate competition conditions for the athletes in future.”

Athletes in modern pentathlon are expected to ride horses they have never met before. Bonding with them quickly is considered part of the challenge. German officials have argued the sport should consider changing those rules.

Saint Boy had already refused to jump for another rider, Russian competitor Gulnaz Gubaydullina, earlier in the competition and the German Modern Pentathlon Union said he had been “traumatized by the previous rider" even before Schleu's round.

Updated : 2021-08-08 13:49 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
Jeremy Lin confirmed with COVID despite vaccination
Jeremy Lin confirmed with COVID despite vaccination
Badminton: a tale of two countries showing differences between China and Taiwan
Badminton: a tale of two countries showing differences between China and Taiwan
Vaccine Yellow Book can now be obtained in Taiwan
Vaccine Yellow Book can now be obtained in Taiwan
Tropical Storm Lupit could richochet and impact Taiwan on Sunday
Tropical Storm Lupit could richochet and impact Taiwan on Sunday
Taiwan's border controls cannot be relaxed for now: CECC head
Taiwan's border controls cannot be relaxed for now: CECC head
Taipei to crack down on sex industry before bars reopen
Taipei to crack down on sex industry before bars reopen
Chinese commentator vows retaliation for Japan's missiles near Taiwan
Chinese commentator vows retaliation for Japan's missiles near Taiwan
Taiwan's CECC to extend Level 2 alert on Aug. 10
Taiwan's CECC to extend Level 2 alert on Aug. 10
Sudden rise in Taiwan’s COVID death tally due to computer error
Sudden rise in Taiwan’s COVID death tally due to computer error