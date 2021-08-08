Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Market vendor in Taipei tests positive for COVID-19

Likelihood patient infected others low: City government

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/08 12:43
Hulin Market. (Google Maps image)

Hulin Market. (Google Maps image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Testing of merchants at Taipei's Hulin Market (虎林市場) is underway after a poultry vendor was confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus.

The patient, Taiwan's COVID-19 case No. 15,874, received a positive PCR test result on Aug. 5, despite having received at least one vaccine dose as well as five negative test results last month. The case was identified in a regular screening mandated after a cluster outbreak at one of the capital’s wholesale fruit and vegetable markets in June.

The results of PCR tests conducted on the patient’s family and nine other stall owners came back negative, according to the Taipei City Government on Sunday (Aug. 8). A total of 24 vendors at the market are being tested.

Case No. 15,874 worked from 6-11 a.m. between Aug. 3 and Aug. 6 at the market, which is located on Hulin Street in Xinyi District. On Aug. 4, the case visited the Taipei-Fu Chenghuang Temple in Songshan District from 11:30-11:40 a.m.

The public is urged not to panic, as the patient's cycle threshold (CT) value was 32, which indicates the risk of infecting others is low. The market closed on Saturday (Aug. 7) for three days of disinfection.
Taipei
Xinyi
Hulin Market
COVID
COVID-19
vendor

RELATED ARTICLES

Sudden rise in Taiwan’s COVID death tally due to computer error
Sudden rise in Taiwan’s COVID death tally due to computer error
2021/08/07 15:24
Taiwan reports 6 local COVID cases, 12 deaths
Taiwan reports 6 local COVID cases, 12 deaths
2021/08/07 14:18
Jeremy Lin confirmed with COVID despite vaccination
Jeremy Lin confirmed with COVID despite vaccination
2021/08/07 12:32
Taiwan Golden Melody Awards announces hosts
Taiwan Golden Melody Awards announces hosts
2021/08/06 18:15
Taiwan son-in-law's artwork 'Taipei Map' shared in Europe
Taiwan son-in-law's artwork 'Taipei Map' shared in Europe
2021/08/06 18:05

Updated : 2021-08-08 13:01 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
Jeremy Lin confirmed with COVID despite vaccination
Jeremy Lin confirmed with COVID despite vaccination
Badminton: a tale of two countries showing differences between China and Taiwan
Badminton: a tale of two countries showing differences between China and Taiwan
Vaccine Yellow Book can now be obtained in Taiwan
Vaccine Yellow Book can now be obtained in Taiwan
Tropical Storm Lupit could richochet and impact Taiwan on Sunday
Tropical Storm Lupit could richochet and impact Taiwan on Sunday
Taiwan's border controls cannot be relaxed for now: CECC head
Taiwan's border controls cannot be relaxed for now: CECC head
Taipei to crack down on sex industry before bars reopen
Taipei to crack down on sex industry before bars reopen
Chinese commentator vows retaliation for Japan's missiles near Taiwan
Chinese commentator vows retaliation for Japan's missiles near Taiwan
Taiwan's CECC to extend Level 2 alert on Aug. 10
Taiwan's CECC to extend Level 2 alert on Aug. 10
Sudden rise in Taiwan’s COVID death tally due to computer error
Sudden rise in Taiwan’s COVID death tally due to computer error