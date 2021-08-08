Market vendor in Taipei tests positive for COVID-19

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Testing of merchants at Taipei's Hulin Market (虎林市場) is underway after a poultry vendor was confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus.

The patient, Taiwan's COVID-19 case No. 15,874, received a positive PCR test result on Aug. 5, despite having received at least one vaccine dose as well as five negative test results last month. The case was identified in a regular screening mandated after a cluster outbreak at one of the capital’s wholesale fruit and vegetable markets in June.

The results of PCR tests conducted on the patient’s family and nine other stall owners came back negative, according to the Taipei City Government on Sunday (Aug. 8). A total of 24 vendors at the market are being tested.

Case No. 15,874 worked from 6-11 a.m. between Aug. 3 and Aug. 6 at the market, which is located on Hulin Street in Xinyi District. On Aug. 4, the case visited the Taipei-Fu Chenghuang Temple in Songshan District from 11:30-11:40 a.m.

The public is urged not to panic, as the patient's cycle threshold (CT) value was 32, which indicates the risk of infecting others is low. The market closed on Saturday (Aug. 7) for three days of disinfection.