Chinese ICT products to be banned at Taiwan’s government facilities by end of year

Taiwan deems China-made information and communications technology potential security threat

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/08 11:36
A man stands near security cameras and display of facial tracking technologies by Hikvision at the Security China 2018 expo in Beijing, China. 

A man stands near security cameras and display of facial tracking technologies by Hikvision at the Security China 2018 expo in Beijing, China.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Cabinet has asked all government organs in Taiwan to phase out all China-made information and communications technology (ICT) products by the end of the year amid security concerns.

The Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) administration previously planned to release a blacklist of banned Chinese goods but failed to do so due to the complexity of defining and updating the information on relevant products. The policy was then adjusted to ban such merchandise altogether by 2021, wrote the Liberty Times.

Facilities are allowed to put off the phase-out if they find it hard to meet the deadline, but they must obtain approval first.

Taiwan has prohibited the use of Huawei devices over concerns about its connections with the Chinese military. Video surveillance equipment manufacturer Hikvision also faces elimination despite its popularity among Taiwan’s public institutions.

The two companies have been designated as tech firms that pose "national security risks" by the U.S Federal Communications Commission, reported by Deutsche Welle.

According to the Liberty Times, a total of 19,256 Chinese ICT products were found at the 2,596 government agencies and public schools around the country as of May. The top three brands — SZ DJI Technology Co., TP-Link, and Hikvision — supply products from unmanned aerial vehicles to computer networking products.
