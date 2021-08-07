Taiwan localities still close schools, offices Sunday due to torrential rain

Pingtung County is one of the areas which is closing offices and schools in some townships Sunday (CNA, Pingtung County Government photo). Pingtung County is one of the areas which is closing offices and schools in some townships Sunday (CNA, Pingtung County Government photo).

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — While the tropical depression following Tropical Storm Lupit was heading away from Taiwan, the country still saw local governments across the country declaring Sunday (Aug. 8) a day off for schools and offices.

The township of Taian in Miaoli County and eight districts in Kaohsiung City decided Saturday (Aug. 7) to keep government offices and school locales closed the following day, which in Taiwan is celebrated as Father’s Day. The eight Kaohsiung areas are Meinong, Liugui, Namaxia, Shanlin, Qishan, Maolin, Taoyuan and Jiaxian, CNA reported.

A popular hot air balloon festival in Taitung County near the southeast coast also canceled its program for the day, according to cable station TVBS.

The Kaohsiung City Government said rainfall amounting to 200 millimeters within 24 hours was the minimum required to allow schools and offices to remain shut. The official prediction for the 24-hour period ahead was 250 mm, the city said. In addition, several locations in the city had already been affected by mudslides, with roads damaged or cut off, isolating mountain villages.

Pingtung County, at Taiwan’s southernmost tip, later also announced closures in six of its townships, Majia, Sandimen, Laiyi, Wutai, Taiwu and Chunri. The local government said it wanted to protect the local population against potential disasters.

The heaviest rainfall was recorded in mountainous inland areas from north to south. Nearly all of the townships shutting down offices and schools Sunday were located away from the coast, in remote areas often subject to rockslides during the summer typhoon season.

While the tropical depression was moving away from Taiwan, forecasters said there was a possibility it would gain strength and turn into a tropical storm again while heading toward Japan.

