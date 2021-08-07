Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Taiwan-based TV commentator ‘Snakeman’ still ping-ponging

Adam Bobrow's entertaining way of introducing table tennis wins over fans worldwide

  165
By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/07 17:42
Commentator Adam Bobrow (center) is a good friend of Lin Yun-ju (left).  (Facebook, Adam Bobrow photo)

Commentator Adam Bobrow (center) is a good friend of Lin Yun-ju (left).  (Facebook, Adam Bobrow photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan-based American table tennis commentator Adam Bobrow has been universally praised for bringing out the best in athletes.

Bobrow, aka Snakeman, is being called the "ambassador of table tennis" by Associated Press news director Foster Klug. He won an online competition looking for the "voice of table tennis" in 2014 and since then has been the International Table Tennis Federation's leading commentator.

Not only is he a sports critic and actor, but Bobrow also plays table tennis very well and even has a signature move, the "Snake" — hence the nickname. He is also a friend of world-ranked No. 7 Taiwan table tennis player Lin Yun-ju (林昀儒).

His goal as a commentator is to bring a fun vibe, and he certainly does that. Bobrow has been sharing interesting competition videos for years on his YouTube channel, which has more than 500,000 subscribers.

One of the featured clips is a 10-minute video titled, "A Year of Ping Pong," which was posted in 2019 and has garnered millions of views. It is a recording of fun points that he has played around the world.

According to the AP report, the "extremely social" commentator will keep on ping-ponging until the travel bans against COVID are lifted.
Adam Bobrow
Snakeman
table tennis
ping pong
ITTF

RELATED ARTICLES

Last gasp loss sees Lin Yun-ju return to Taiwan without singles medal
Last gasp loss sees Lin Yun-ju return to Taiwan without singles medal
2021/07/30 20:35
Taiwanese table tennis team wins bronze at Tokyo Olympics
Taiwanese table tennis team wins bronze at Tokyo Olympics
2021/07/26 21:33
Taiwan table tennis player seen on 'anti-sex' cardboard bed in Olympic Village
Taiwan table tennis player seen on 'anti-sex' cardboard bed in Olympic Village
2021/07/21 17:30
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
2021/03/05 11:54
Taiwan takes down COVID prevention posters of table tennis star
Taiwan takes down COVID prevention posters of table tennis star
2021/03/04 17:25

Updated : 2021-08-07 18:59 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
Japan to deploy missiles 300 km off coast of Taiwan in 2022 to deter China
Japan to deploy missiles 300 km off coast of Taiwan in 2022 to deter China
Vaccine Yellow Book can now be obtained in Taiwan
Vaccine Yellow Book can now be obtained in Taiwan
Taiwan's border controls cannot be relaxed for now: CECC head
Taiwan's border controls cannot be relaxed for now: CECC head
Taiwan's CECC to extend Level 2 alert on Aug. 10
Taiwan's CECC to extend Level 2 alert on Aug. 10
Chinese embassy in UK furious over BBC’s Taiwan Olympics reporting
Chinese embassy in UK furious over BBC’s Taiwan Olympics reporting
Taiwan reports 6 local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports 6 local COVID cases, no deaths
Tropical Storm Lupit could richochet and impact Taiwan on Sunday
Tropical Storm Lupit could richochet and impact Taiwan on Sunday
Jeremy Lin confirmed with COVID despite vaccination
Jeremy Lin confirmed with COVID despite vaccination