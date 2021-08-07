Rain falls on Taiwan’s Father’s Day parade

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As a tropical depression moves away from Taiwan, forecasters predict rainfall will diminish on Sunday (Aug. 8), which is celebrated in Taiwan as Father’s Day.

Tropical Storm Lupit was downgraded to a tropical depression, before moving across north Taiwan, while creating havoc nationwide.

A landslide caused the suspension of high-speed train services between Miaoli and Taichung. Meanwhile, several parts of the country reported roads, bridges, homes and farmland damaged by flooding, with mudslides from New Taipei in the north to Pingtung in the south, and even on the outlying island of Matsu.

Residents of mountainous areas in Kaohsiung City compared Saturday’s flooding to the devastation wrought by Typhoon Morakot in August 2009, though that storm left more than 600 people dead. In Tainan, a freak wave swept two joggers off a seaside path, with one later pronounced dead. A total of 106 school buildings were damaged, with the cost estimated at NT$12.28 million (US$441,000), CNA reported.

The Central Weather Bureau said that while the tropical depression was moving away from Taiwan, rainfall would diminish Sunday — though unstable weather would likely continue. Extremely heavy rain or torrential rain advisories were still in force for many parts of the country Saturday, with 800 millimeters of rain having fallen in Jiamu, Pingtung County, between Friday morning and 2 p.m. Saturday.