Taiwan allows mixed COVID vaccines for frontline medical staff

Medical personnel who received 1st AZ dose can get Moderna for 2nd jab

  307
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/07 17:15
CECC head Chen Shih-chung. (CDC photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) head Chen Shi-chung (陳時中) announced Saturday (Aug. 7) that starting next week, staff at medical institutions across the nation can receive Moderna vaccines as secondary doses if they received the AstraZeneca vaccine for their first dose.

Chen said this new policy only applies to those who received the AZ vaccine more than 10 weeks prior to their second dose, according to a CECC press release. He added that staff must be working at approved medical institutions designated for COVID-19 treatment, including those with special wards, negative pressure rooms, or testing sites. Approximately 33,000 people are eligible for this mixed vaccination policy.

The CECC head said that since the Moderna vaccine doses still have to be defrosted, jabs will begin next week as soon as the command center knows how many people will register and once vaccines are allocated to designated hospitals.

The vaccination team under the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices said that if a person has received a first dose of the AZ vaccine, their second dose can be an mRNA vaccine.
