Homes damaged after magnitude 5.4 earthquake in east Taiwan

Residents evacuated to live at rescue center or with relatives

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/07 16:16
Nine homes in Fuli, Hualien County, were seriously damaged after earthquakes Friday evening. 

Nine homes in Fuli, Hualien County, were seriously damaged after earthquakes Friday evening.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Nine homes were seriously damaged after a magnitude 5.4 earthquake and eight aftershocks hit the Hualien County township of Fuli, reports said Saturday (Aug. 7).

The quake struck at 7.12 p.m. on Friday (Aug. 6) at a relatively small depth of 5.8 kilometers, registering an intensity of 4 on Taiwan’s 7-point scale indicating how a temblor is felt at a specific location.

The quakes caused cracks to appear in the walls of an apartment complex built in 1976, CNA reported. Tiles fell off bathroom walls and beams moved off kilter, residents told the media.

Nobody was injured but the local government helped evacuate a family of five to a nearby temporary rescue center, while other residents moved in with relatives.

The building includes 25 apartments spread over two floors, with most homes not having sustained major damage, the report said. Hualien County Government will send inspectors over to check the structural soundness of the building and evaluate whether there is any immediate danger to residents.

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake recorded earlier in the afternoon Friday off the coast of Yilan County did not reportedly cause any damage.
