Sudden rise in Taiwan’s COVID death toll due to computer error

Computer program failed to select COVID deaths over several days so figures were manually checked

  613
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/07 15:24
An automated computer program was responsible for overlooking COVID deaths, resulting in a high death toll of 12 announced Saturday.

An automated computer program was responsible for overlooking COVID deaths, resulting in a high death toll of 12 announced Saturday. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After several days of casualties from the COVID-19 pandemic in single figures or at zero, Taiwan’s surprising death toll of 12 announced Saturday (Aug. 7) was the result of a computer error, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said.

Since the end of the COVID Level 3 alert on July 27, the daily number of new local infections has mostly remained below 20, with several days reporting no deaths or a number in single figures.

Therefore, it caught some observers by surprise when the CECC announced Saturday that 12 COVID deaths had been registered, taking the country’s total death toll to 806. At his daily news conference, CECC chief Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) explained the spike was the result of a glitch in the computer system that manages the number of deaths, the Liberty Times reported.

The automatic program in charge of files failed to select all the relevant files, Chen said. When the death toll fell to zero for several days running, officials became suspicious and went through the files, finding 11 cases which had not been selected by the program.

The CECC decided to include the past deaths in the total for Saturday, according to the Liberty Times report. Most of the deaths occurred in late July and were people aged 60 to over 100.
