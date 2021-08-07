Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan to hold missile tests in mid-August

Taiwan's NCSIST announces missile firings on Aug. 12,13, 16, 17

  125
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/07 15:18
Hsiung Feng IIE missile. (NCSIST photo)

Hsiung Feng IIE missile. (NCSIST photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The National Chung Shan Institute of Science and Technology NCSIST on Saturday (Aug. 7) announced it will conduct a series of missile-firing tests later this month.

According to an NCSIST bulletin, the live-fire exercises will be held on Aug. 12, 13, 16, and 17 at Jiupeng military base in Pingtung County. An “L”-shaped area of water spanning from Jiupeng to Orchid Island and stretching northward up to Yilan’s Suao Township has been sequestered off, while an “unlimited” maximum altitude has been declared.

NCSIST has already notified the Ocean Affairs Council, Council of Agriculture, Council of Indigenous Peoples, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications, and other government ministries to avoid the firing zone, Liberty Times reported. NCSIST Vice President Leng Chin-hsu (冷金緒) previously said that there is currently one land-based weapon that can be mass-produced, while three missiles are still in development.

Military observers hypothesized the land-based missile that is ready for mass production is the Hsiung Feng IIE and its extended-range variant. The former has a range of 600 kilometers and has already been deployed by the military. The latter has an estimated range of more than 1,000 km but has not yet been publicly showcased, per Liberty Times.
Taiwan
NCSIST
missile firing
missile tests
Jiupeng military base
Taiwan military

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan Excellence launches online singing competition in the Philippines
Taiwan Excellence launches online singing competition in the Philippines
2021/08/06 19:53
Last minute cancelation of Olympic-themed train tickets disappoints fans
Last minute cancelation of Olympic-themed train tickets disappoints fans
2021/08/06 18:02
Canada-Taiwan parliamentary friendship group joins Formosa Club
Canada-Taiwan parliamentary friendship group joins Formosa Club
2021/08/06 17:31
US Senate passes bill to support Taiwan’s participation in WHO
US Senate passes bill to support Taiwan’s participation in WHO
2021/08/06 16:10
Pro-Taiwan historian, winner of inaugural Asian Nobel in Sinology passes away
Pro-Taiwan historian, winner of inaugural Asian Nobel in Sinology passes away
2021/08/06 15:25

Updated : 2021-08-07 16:50 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
Japan to deploy missiles 300 km off coast of Taiwan in 2022 to deter China
Japan to deploy missiles 300 km off coast of Taiwan in 2022 to deter China
Vaccine Yellow Book can now be obtained in Taiwan
Vaccine Yellow Book can now be obtained in Taiwan
Taiwan's border controls cannot be relaxed for now: CECC head
Taiwan's border controls cannot be relaxed for now: CECC head
Taiwan's CECC to extend Level 2 alert on Aug. 10
Taiwan's CECC to extend Level 2 alert on Aug. 10
Chinese embassy in UK furious over BBC’s Taiwan Olympics reporting
Chinese embassy in UK furious over BBC’s Taiwan Olympics reporting
Taiwan reports 6 local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports 6 local COVID cases, no deaths
Tropical Storm Lupit could richochet and impact Taiwan on Sunday
Tropical Storm Lupit could richochet and impact Taiwan on Sunday
MOE drafting plan for foreign students to enter Taiwan
MOE drafting plan for foreign students to enter Taiwan