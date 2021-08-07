Taiwan to hold missile tests in mid-August

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The National Chung Shan Institute of Science and Technology NCSIST on Saturday (Aug. 7) announced it will conduct a series of missile-firing tests later this month.

According to an NCSIST bulletin, the live-fire exercises will be held on Aug. 12, 13, 16, and 17 at Jiupeng military base in Pingtung County. An “L”-shaped area of water spanning from Jiupeng to Orchid Island and stretching northward up to Yilan’s Suao Township has been sequestered off, while an “unlimited” maximum altitude has been declared.

NCSIST has already notified the Ocean Affairs Council, Council of Agriculture, Council of Indigenous Peoples, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications, and other government ministries to avoid the firing zone, Liberty Times reported. NCSIST Vice President Leng Chin-hsu (冷金緒) previously said that there is currently one land-based weapon that can be mass-produced, while three missiles are still in development.

Military observers hypothesized the land-based missile that is ready for mass production is the Hsiung Feng IIE and its extended-range variant. The former has a range of 600 kilometers and has already been deployed by the military. The latter has an estimated range of more than 1,000 km but has not yet been publicly showcased, per Liberty Times.