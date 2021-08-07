Taiwan reports 6 local COVID cases, 12 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan confirmed 12 deaths, six new local COVID-19 cases and four imported cases Saturday (Aug. 7) according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

Four of the new cases were recorded in New Taipei City, with one each in Taipei City and Taoyuan City. Of the new local patients, one was a man and five were women, with ages ranging between 20 and 89, the CECC said.

The 12 deaths were seven men and five women who fell ill between May 24 and June 22, and passed away between July 22 and July 30.

The four imported cases were two men and two women in their 30s and 40s who arrived separately from the United States, Cambodia, China and Spain on Aug. 4 and Aug. 5. All were asymptomatic, were tested at the airport and were staying at quarantine hotels.

Of the 14,554 cases confirmed between May 11 and Aug. 5, a total of 13,053 had been released from quarantine, or 89.7%, according to the latest CECC statement.

Taiwan’s latest total number of 15,775 coronavirus patients included 14,435 domestic cases, 1,287 imported ones, and 806 deaths. Of the fatalities, 798 were the result of local infections, with New Taipei City registering 397 deaths and Taipei City 307.

A total of 36 COVID cases originated from last year’s journey by the Taiwan Navy’s "Goodwill Fleet," two were infected on board a flight, one case was classified as unresolved, and 14 cases were put under investigation. A total of 108 earlier patients were removed from the list of confirmed cases.