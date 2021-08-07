Tropical depression lands in Taiwan, rain stops play

The tropical depression formerly known as Tropical Storm Lupit skirts Taiwan midday Saturday. (Windy.com gif) The tropical depression formerly known as Tropical Storm Lupit skirts Taiwan midday Saturday. (Windy.com gif)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A tropical depression landed in the mid-northwest of Taiwan on Saturday (Aug. 7) morning, causing heavy rain all over the country.

In response, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) has issued thunderstorm and extremely heavy rain warnings, and a strong wind advisory for most of Taiwan. It said there were maximum sustained winds reaching 15 meters per second (mps), with gusts of 23 mps.

Tropical Storm Lupit was downgraded to a tropical depression on Friday (Aug. 6), with Hsinchu and Miaoli counties taking the brunt of the storm when it hit Taiwan. Meanwhile, Wutai Township in Pingtung County saw 535 millimeters of rain from midnight Friday to near 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Pingtung, Kaohsiung, Tainan, Chiayi, Yunlin, and Lienchang County, in addition to parts of Taichung, Miaoli, and Nantou closed schools and offices Saturday, according to CNA. Over the next 24 hours, the tropical depression formerly known as Lupit is predicted to skirt around the nation and head north toward Japan.

Looking ahead, Taiwan is going to experience significant rainfall until Monday (Aug. 9) at the earliest, when the sun will start to appear. Temperatures will range from 26 to 30 degrees Celsius.

Rain is forecast to continue until Friday at least. The good news is that Taiwan's dams are full or near full, after a drought earlier in the year.