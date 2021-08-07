Landslide cuts off high-speed rail service in central Taiwan

High-speed train services between Miaoli and Taichung suspended Saturday due to the risk of landslides. (CNA, THSR photo). High-speed train services between Miaoli and Taichung suspended Saturday due to the risk of landslides. (CNA, THSR photo).

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — High-speed rail traffic between Miaoli and Taichung was suspended Saturday (Aug. 7) after a landslide caused by the tropical depression left over from Tropical Storm Lupit.

Lupit was downgraded Friday (Aug. 6) but nevertheless brought torrential rain to most of Taiwan after making landfall in the Miaoli-Hsinchu area Saturday morning. One of several landslides across the country occurred along the high-speed rail line in Miaoli County around 8 a.m. Saturday, CNA reported.

As an initial safety precaution, one track was closed off to train traffic, but later, the rail company decided to suspend train services in the area altogether. From noon, trains stopped at either Miaoli or Taichung station, and buses ferried passengers between the two stations, the Taiwan High Speed Rail Corporation (THSR) said.

There was no immediate word on when normal services would resume, though the company said it would evaluate later in the day whether the situation at the site would be safe enough to let trains pass beginning Sunday (Aug. 8).