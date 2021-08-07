Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

China could use modified civilian ships for beach assault on Taiwan

Scholar says converted civilian ships could boost China's amphibious capabilities

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/07 12:43
Chinese navy ship in Pacific Ocean. 

Chinese navy ship in Pacific Ocean.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Chinese military is using civilian cargo ships to bolster its amphibious landing capabilities, a report published by the Washington D.C.-based Jamestown Foundation has said.

Connor Kennedy, a research associate at the U.S. Naval War College’s China Maritime Studies Institute, wrote the paper titled, “Ramping the strait: Quick and dirty solutions to boost amphibious lift” last month. He said that though the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) has made some advancements in beach landing abilities, such as with the commissioning of its first Type 075 amphibious assault ship, it still lacks sufficient ship numbers to conduct successful large-scale amphibious operations.

This leaves many people wondering if China is able to follow through on its threats against Taiwan, he said. However, Kennedy pointed out that PLAN has begun utilizing merchant roll-on-roll off (RO-RO) ships to supplement its military transport vessels.

These ships are fitted with built-in ramps that allow vehicles, such as tanks and amphibious assault vehicles, to load and offload with ease. He said such boats “have the potential to deliver a significant volume of force, providing access to port terminals.”

The scholar said this capability was publicly revealed in 2020 when the PRC-flagged vessel Bang Chui Dao, a RO-RO owned and operated by COSCO Shipping Ferry Company, participated in a Chinese Marine Corps training exercise. The ship was observed to have a modified stern ramp that enabled amphibious launches.

Kennedy said these converted ramps could be installed on China’s fleet of 63 RO-RO ships for a “potentially fast and cheap method of surging amphibious lift capabilities without raising concerns.”

Kennedy also said there is a likelihood the Chinese military will deploy these modified ships in a military conflict. He added that if this strategy is adopted on a larger scale, the PLA would only require enough converted RO-ROs to “fill in the gaps” of its beach assault capabilities.
China
PLA
PLAN
civilian ships
beach assault
amphibious operations
roll-on-roll off ships
amphibious capabilities

RELATED ARTICLES

Biden offers Hongkongers 'temporary safe haven' as China doubles down on repression
Biden offers Hongkongers 'temporary safe haven' as China doubles down on repression
2021/08/06 20:51
Chinese commentator vows retaliation for Japan's missiles near Taiwan
Chinese commentator vows retaliation for Japan's missiles near Taiwan
2021/08/06 19:48
China urges US to observe 'one China' principle following Taiwan arms deal
China urges US to observe 'one China' principle following Taiwan arms deal
2021/08/06 10:15
Australia to upgrade sanctions arsenal as West spars with China over Xinjiang
Australia to upgrade sanctions arsenal as West spars with China over Xinjiang
2021/08/05 20:25
China will not make 'unilateral unprovoked move' on Taiwan: Singapore PM
China will not make 'unilateral unprovoked move' on Taiwan: Singapore PM
2021/08/05 20:18

Updated : 2021-08-07 13:27 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
Japan to deploy missiles 300 km off coast of Taiwan in 2022 to deter China
Japan to deploy missiles 300 km off coast of Taiwan in 2022 to deter China
Vaccine Yellow Book can now be obtained in Taiwan
Vaccine Yellow Book can now be obtained in Taiwan
Taiwan's border controls cannot be relaxed for now: CECC head
Taiwan's border controls cannot be relaxed for now: CECC head
Taiwan's CECC to extend Level 2 alert on Aug. 10
Taiwan's CECC to extend Level 2 alert on Aug. 10
Chinese embassy in UK furious over BBC’s Taiwan Olympics reporting
Chinese embassy in UK furious over BBC’s Taiwan Olympics reporting
Taiwan reports 6 local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports 6 local COVID cases, no deaths
Tropical Storm Lupit could richochet and impact Taiwan on Sunday
Tropical Storm Lupit could richochet and impact Taiwan on Sunday
MOE drafting plan for foreign students to enter Taiwan
MOE drafting plan for foreign students to enter Taiwan