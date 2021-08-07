Jeremy Lin confirmed with COVID despite vaccination

Jeremy Lin tested positive for COVID after being vaccinated. (Facebook, Jeremy Lin photo) Jeremy Lin tested positive for COVID after being vaccinated. (Facebook, Jeremy Lin photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese-American basketball player Jeremy Lin (林書豪) has confirmed his COVID diagnosis after being vaccinated.

On his way back to China during the annual summer tour, the last thing Lin thought was going to happen, actually did happen. Lin shared on his Facebook Saturday (Aug. 7) that he tested positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated and having tested negative prior to departure twice.

During day three of his quarantine in China, Lin was confirmed with mild COVID symptoms. The homesick athlete said he suffered mentally while receiving treatment in a Shanghai hospital and feared that his illness would have been much worse without vaccination.

Lin urged those who are still unsure about vaccination to get it done. As for being vaccinated, he said still exercise caution because new variants are not a joke.

The sportsman described the infection as the "latest curve ball," as he is eager to start training again as soon as possible.



(Lin's Facebook post)