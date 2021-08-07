Alexa
Taiwan president praises nation's record-breaking Olympic champions

Tsai Ing-wen pledges to continue fostering sports culture in Taiwan

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/07 11:00
President Tsai Ing-wen. (Presidential Office photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Friday (Aug. 6) praised Taiwan’s performance in the Tokyo Olympics and said the nation will continue its sports training efforts to develop an even more competitive athletic environment.

Tsai said in a Facebook post that Taiwan's athletes have so far won 2 gold, 4 silver, and 6 bronze, for a total of 12 medals. This figure has surpassed the sum of the nation’s previous three Olympic medal counts, she said, adding that this outstanding performance has attracted the attention of international media and friends.

The president attributed this year’s unprecedented Olympic success to the athletes’ hard work, guidance from coaches, and a comprehensive logistics support team. She also said the National Sports Training Center has made significant improvements to its facilities and bolstered the sports science team’s support for athletes, calling it a “truly indispensable” asset.

Additionally, Tsai said the “Golden Plan” proposed by the Ministry of Education’s Sports Administration in 2018 and implemented in 2019 has achieved notable results. “I want to thank all the partners who have dedicated themselves to this,” she said.

After the Olympics conclude, Taiwan will continue its sports policies to strive for more athletic success in the future, the president said. She added that she looks forward to everyone’s continued participation in creating Taiwan's sports culture.
